NES Game Never Released Outside of Japan Finally Comes to PS5 and Switch 2 Today

Continuing the trend of retro games making their way to modern hardware that has become quite popular this year, today sees the release of a classic 1990 historical simulation game on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Ishin No Arashi Console Archives Project

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Ishin No Arashi was originally released by KOEI for 8-bit home consoles all the way back in 1990. The game offers players the chance to step into the role of a Bakumatsu-era patriot in this historical simulation. Throughout the story players engage in fierce debates with feudal lords and key figures across Japan to win them over to your ideology and lead the nation toward a new dawn. Retro gaming fans will likely want to add this unique title to their wishlist if they have never checked it out.

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Now, thanks to Console Archives, Ishin No Arashi is rereleasing on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. Players should note that this title was originally released exclusively in Japan. While the user interface and manual are available in English, the game content is available in Japanese only.

“1867: The fall of the Edo Shogunate. In the dawning of a new era, heroes rise. Experience the thrill of moving history not just with swordsmanship, but through intellect and passion! Prevail in the clash of opposing ideals and survive the chaotic upheaval of the shogunate’s final days!”

For players who aren’t familiar with the unique historical simulation game, the mechanics are pretty interesting and different from a usual game. It’s a bit like a political RPG, where players engage in turn-based battles that play out through dialogue and text choices.

The Console Archives (CSA) series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms. The CSA aims to deliver the original gaming experience with some modern quality-of-life improvements like screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs and the ability to customize the visual experience to each player’s preference.

Fans of retro gaming may also want to check out another classic SNES RPG series that is releasing on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch after 30+ years. That should be just about everything players need to know about this CSA release. Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

Ishin No Arashi is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. The Console Archives version of Ishin No Arashi costs just $7.99 on either console.