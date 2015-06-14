Netanyahu Calls UN Investigation of Alleged Gaza War Crimes a ‘Waste of Time’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed an upcoming report by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on alleged war crimes committed during last summer’s war in Gaza, branding it “a baseless political attack aimed at sullying Israel.”

Addressing his cabinet at a meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu derided the investigation, which will be published later this week. He called it a “waste of time,” and said the UNHRC is a “hostile body” that is “not objective.”

Netanyahu’s comments follow a Friday announcement that Israel’s military police have closed an internal investigation into the killing of four Palestinian children who were playing soccer on a Gaza City beach during the war, which lasted from July 8 to August 26 last year. The investigation found that the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from nine to 11, were a “tragic accident.”

Investigations into alleged war crimes during the bloody conflict that killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, mainly civilians, and 73 Israelis, mainly soldiers, have created a storm of controversy, with neither side accepting responsibility for any wrongdoing.

Reports by Amnesty International have accused both Hamas and Israel of attacks that killed civilians, while Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence has cited the accounts of more than 60 soldiers to accuse Israel of widespread abuses, including orders to “open fire everywhere.”

In a pre-emptive strike against the upcoming UNHRC investigation’s findings, Israel has prepared its own report into the bloody “Operation Protective Edge” in Gaza. The Israeli version details measures taken by the country’s military to avoid civilian casualties in accordance with international law, as well as what Netanyahu called “double war crimes” committed by Hamas.

“[The report] will show a true picture of what happened… it will prove that the actions taken by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) were done in accordance with international law and out of necessity to protect our citizens from the murderous terror organizations,” Netanyahu said.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas militants of disguising themselves as civilians and using hospitals, schools, and mosques as human shields. A report by Amnesty International has substantiated at least some of these claims, including allegations that Hamas stored weapons in or near civilian buildings, including a United Nations school.

Israel has not cooperated with the UNHCR investigation, claiming from the outset that the inquiry was biased. Canadian academic William Schabas, who has previously worked as a consultant for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, initially headed the probe. Schabas resigned from his position in February and was replaced by Mary McGowan Davis, a former justice on New York’s Supreme Court.

Talking at the Sunday ministerial meeting, Netanyahu implied that the UN council’s report was still skewed against his country despite Schabas’ resignation. “Israel is now faced with an unprecedented attack of de-legitimization, we will respond to this attack,” he said. “We will continue to protect our soldiers and they will continue to protect us.”

