Netflix ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action Show Announced, and It Will Feature “Sex, Greed and Vengeance”

Ubisoft and Netflix have announced that an Assassin’s Creed live-action show is in the works. The new series is being led by the team behind Westworld and Sons of Anarchy. However, the press release also shared some interesting descriptions about the show, including it featuring “sex” and “vengeance.”

Netflix Live-Action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Show Is In Development

Screenshot: Ubisoft, Netflix

The live-action Assassin’s Creed show was announced in a joint statement from Ubisoft and Netflix. According to the July 17 press release, the series is being led by industry veterans Roberto Patino and David Wiener. Patino infamously worked on Westworld, DMZ, and Sons of Anarchy. Wiener has credits on the Halo show adaptation, as well as AMC’s Emmy-nominated series The Killing. Both showrunners said they have been fans of the Assassin’s Creed game franchise since it originally launched in 2007.

Videos by VICE

Interestingly, Patino and Wiener gave us a little insight into what we can expect from the Netflix show when they described their vision of the Ubisoft RPG series. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time.”

Screenshot: Ubisoft

As someone who has played most of the Assassin’s Creed games, I can’t say the first thing I think of is intimate relationships. But then I remembered how wild Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gets, and was like, “Oh, yeah.” In all fairness, their overall description of the RPG franchise isn’t too far off. The Netflix showrunners also added that the series will focus on human connection. “This is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break.”

When is the Live-Action ‘AC’ series releasing?

Screenshot: Ubisoft, Netflix

Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t reveal any further details on when we can expect the Assassin’s Creed live-action show to release. In fact, we don’t even know how long it’s been in production. Although the press release seems to hint at the series being further along in development than some may have expected.

“Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it’s inspiring to see just how far our vision for Assassin’s Creed has come. Guided by the deft hands of Roberto Patino and David Wiener, the team has carefully crafted an epic adventure that both honors the legacy of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and invites longtime fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of the Brotherhood as never before.”

Play video

Interestingly, Ubisoft and Netflix announced their partnership way back in 2020. So, surely the project must have some progress to it? Assassin’s Creed isn’t the only Ubisoft IP coming to the streaming service, either. Netflix is also producing the animated Splinter Cell: Deathwatch series, which releases in Fall 2025.