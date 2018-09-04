The New ‘BoJack’ Trailer Is One Long, Terrifying Hallucination

The fifth season of Netflix’s most depressing comedy BoJack Horseman is coming this month, and from the look of the new trailer, it’s going to be a weird one. The minute-long clip, which dropped Tuesday on BoJack’s official Twitter, starts off pretty simply: BoJack is working on his new cop show, Philbert and, as usual, trying to drink less and get his shit together.

“You say you want to get better and you don’t know how,” Diane says, over clips of BoJack doing the normal BoJack things, like sadly slugging down liquor in his boxers and waking up in his trashed living room after a bender.

Videos by VICE

But about half-way through, things take a certain turn—A Reservoir Dogs-suited Mr. Peanutbutter slinks out of the shadows with a shotgun, BoJack and Hollyhock run from the police, and BoJack is haunted by a hallucinatory chorus of spectral, dancing popsicles. Oh, and Todd shows up with a giant hand for a head for some reason.

“It’s confusing, which means the show is daring and smart,” Princess Carolyn says in one particularly meta moment. “I think I can handle exactly this amount of complication,” Todd adds, “as long as things don’t become one bit more complicated.” Then the trailer cuts to BoJack staggering around, dressed like a mummy. Why not!

Some of the trailer’s action scenes look pulled from Philbert, so don’t expect the show to take some abrupt and gritty turn, but if all these surreal moments are actual hallucinations, then BoJack must be in a really bad way next season. Luckily, we don’t have to wait very long before we can see how all these disparate threads fit together. The new season of BoJack Horseman is premiering September 14 on Netflix.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.