The Secret ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Is Already Done Filming, Somehow

We just got a Deadwood movie, the Sopranos prequel film is currently in production, and we even got a Rocko’s Modern Life movie a few weeks ago, so, of course, a Breaking Bad movie is on its way, too. Show creator Vince Gilligan has been teasing a film that picks up where the series left off since last fall. It was rumored to be going into production by the end of 2018, and then… Nothing happened. News about the project dried up completely.

But it sounds like somehow, Gilligan started shooting the entire movie in secret, without anybody knowing—and the thing is already done filming, apparently. According to a new Hollywood Reporter interview with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, production on the still untitled Breaking Bad sequel movie is already “done,” and even he doesn’t know how it stayed a secret this long.

Per the Reporter:

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it,” he told In Studio.

Speaking on the secrecy surrounding the film, Odenkirk said, “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

All we know so far about the new movie’s plot is that it will star Aaron Paul, reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman, on a “quest for freedom” after escaping the Aryan Brotherhood in the finale. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix before it hits AMC.

There’s no word yet on a release date, but judging by how quickly shooting seems to have gone, we might be seeing it sooner than we think.