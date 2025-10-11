5 New Games Are Coming to Netflix—Here’s the Full List

Netflix coyly dropped news that it’s bringing five free games to Netflix subscribers’ mobile apps. While they won’t give us a precise date for when to expect them, they have named the games, and you’ll recognize a few of them.

when to expect New Netflix Games to Arrive

While it’d be most fun to play on the TV screen, they’re only for users of the Netflix mobile apps. The five games, as described and hyped by Netflix:

LEGO Party! – “Square off against your friends in the ultimate LEGO party game. Compete in hilarious mini-games and hunt for gold through themed Challenge Zones.”

Boggle Party – “Race against the clock to find words (the longer, the better) in a jumbled-up letter grid. Play solo or make it a party with up to eight players.”

Pictionary: Game Night – “Draw ’til you drop—or one of your friends guesses what you’re sketching—in this hilarious and fast-paced spin on Mattel’s classic group game.”

Tetris Time Warp – “Time-travel with friends to different eras of Tetris, from the 1984 original to the classic Gameboy version. Can you warp your way to a top score?”

Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends – “One person at this party secretly has no idea what everyone else is talking about. Figure out whose clues are fishy to unmask the crasher.”

Unfortunately for us, Netflix only says they’re coming “this holiday season.” We’re entering the holiday portion of the calendar year, when you could run 20 feet drunk with your eyes closed and trip over one holiday or another, so I don’t know precisely which holiday season they’re talking about.

More often than not, when people (or mega-corporations) say “holiday season,” they’re talking about December. It’d seem slightly cruel to drop news of games coming two months before they arrive, though.

Thanksgiving isn’t much of a game, unless you count Hostile Family Dinner Table Politics Time as a survival horror game, or the Detroit Lions’ annual unlucky Thanksgiving game streak as a high-octane tragedy.

Ah, but then Netflix must mean Halloween. That sounds fun. Well, I’m not sure that Halloween is traditionally the type of holiday for which people stay glued to their phones—that sounds like more of a Thanksgiving thing to me—but nobody’s going to turn down free games. Well, free if you already pay for a Netflix subscription.