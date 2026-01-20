‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’ 2026 Lineup to Feature Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, Bill Burr, Nikki Glazer, Ali Wong and Flight of the Conchords

Netflix Is a Joke is back. The third biennial will take place May 4-10, 2026, in Los Angeles. The week-long festival will reportedly be “more star-studded than ever before” and feature hundreds of comedians as well as a massive amount of live events, screenings, and podcast tapings. As has been the norm with the festival, dozens of venues will host a variety of programming, including the Hollywood Bowl to the Comedy Store to the Hollywood Improv.

“What makes this fest so special is the sense of community,” said Netflix’s VP of Comedy Series, Tracey Pakosta. “It’s a rare moment where the comedy industry and the fans come together in one place.”

Among the exclusive events this time around is Jon Stewart’s Night of Too Many Stars fundraiser, which is set to include appearances from Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, and more. Kevin Hart, Shane Gillis, and Seth Rogen will also host their own shows. On top of that, Patton Oswalt is celebrating the career of Paul Reubens with A Tribute to Pee-wee Herman, a special variety show featuring The B-52s, Fred Armisen, David Arquette, and Cheri Oteri at the Greek Theatre.

On the reunion side of things, Flight of the Conchords stars Jermaine Clement and Bret McKenzie are scheduled to perform their first live show in ten years. A live taping of Arie Emanuel and Ben Persky’s Rushmore podcast will also bring together longtime friends Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. The two will discuss which Seinfeld episodes they would include on their respective Mount Rushmores. That’s in addition to a separate Seinfeld at The Greek event that Seinfeld is going to headline.

And for good measure, the festival will be throwing a number of special screenings into the mix. Marty, Life is a Short, a documentary about comedy legend Martin Short, premieres at the Egyptian Theatre on day one and will stream on Netflix at a later date. Cary Elwes will be on hand for a showing of Rob Reiner’s The Princess Bride, and director David Zucker will participate in a Q&A following The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Tickets go on sale January 23. Check out the full details at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

