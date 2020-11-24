The Internet Is Filled With Passionate Fan Theories for Netflix’s ‘Start-Up’

For the most part, the show Start-Up is a nice, easy watch. Now streaming on Netflix, the South Korean romantic comedy series is filled with beautiful aesthetics, sentimental dialogue, and upbeat pop music. But the twists, turns, and love triangle at the center of it all has launched heated discussions online about how the show will end.
Will the optimistic and driven heroine Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) achieve her dream of becoming a successful CEO? Will she finally resolve the rift between her and her sister? And, finally, who will she end up with? The first love she unknowingly fell for, Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho), or Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), who she dated under an assumed identity?
It’s a lot to take in.
And with only two weeks and four episodes left before the show ends, fans are anxiously waiting for answers to all these questions, sharing theories about how they think it will all go down. Some sound like they’ve been hit yet again with Second Lead Syndrome, while others think it will be a more straightforward love story, but below are some of the best ones we found around the internet.
If you’re not caught up: spoiler alert.
Based on the preview for one of the episodes this weekend, it looks like there will be a time jump three years into the future, and some fans suspect that the clip of Dal-mi tucking Ji-pyeong in obviously means that the two have grown closer. Has she fallen for him?
Others are convinced that Dal-mi and Do-san are still the end game, though some are taking this theory better than others.
A related theory has viewers wondering: Will Ji-pyeong be nothing more than a rebound to Dal-mi?
More fringe theories include an ending where Ji-pyeong gets a happy ending with Dal-mi’s sister Won In-jae (Kang Han-na).
Some fans are even trying to pick up clues from the show’s title and promotional posters.
And clearly, a lot of emotions are being put into these theories.
Start-Up airs in South Korea on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. (KST) and is available for streaming worldwide on Netflix.