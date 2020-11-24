The Internet Is Filled With Passionate Fan Theories for Netflix’s ‘Start-Up’

For the most part, the show Start-Up is a nice, easy watch. Now streaming on Netflix, the South Korean romantic comedy series is filled with beautiful aesthetics, sentimental dialogue, and upbeat pop music. But the twists, turns, and love triangle at the center of it all has launched heated discussions online about how the show will end.

Will the optimistic and driven heroine Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) achieve her dream of becoming a successful CEO? Will she finally resolve the rift between her and her sister? And, finally, who will she end up with? The first love she unknowingly fell for, Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho), or Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), who she dated under an assumed identity?

It’s a lot to take in.

And with only two weeks and four episodes left before the show ends, fans are anxiously waiting for answers to all these questions, sharing theories about how they think it will all go down. Some sound like they’ve been hit yet again with Second Lead Syndrome, while others think it will be a more straightforward love story, but below are some of the best ones we found around the internet.

If you’re not caught up: spoiler alert.

https://twitter.com/CHEONSONGYl/status/1330346873211686912

Based on the preview for one of the episodes this weekend, it looks like there will be a time jump three years into the future, and some fans suspect that the clip of Dal-mi tucking Ji-pyeong in obviously means that the two have grown closer. Has she fallen for him?

but let me share my thoughts on this scene.



dalmi & jipyeong's relationship may change by 2 ways:

1. falling in love with each other

2. grandma officially adopting jipyeong, registering him on their family record.#StartUp#StartUpEp12 pic.twitter.com/YvjveKxa5s — 제로 (@imzerooclock) November 22, 2020

so you guys are telling me in the next episode, it’s going to be 3 years later and maybe ji pyeong and dal mi are closer or maybe even DATING😳 idk it’s just my theory but if they do date, then how do team ji pyeong people feel rn? 😭 #StartUp #StartUpEp12 #TeamJipyeong pic.twitter.com/jftYZ4c0rK — vanessa⁷ ♡ (@luvvkdrama) November 23, 2020

Others are convinced that Dal-mi and Do-san are still the end game, though some are taking this theory better than others.

#StartUp ending theory:

– Dal Mi tries to like Ji Pyeong

– Ji Pyeong gets false hope

– Do San returns, Dal Mi realizes she’s not over Do San

– Ji Pyeong realizes this also and lets go



*Writer please give Ji Pyeong a happy ending. Like an open ended cameo like Secret Garden 🙏 — noonainmanila (@noonainmanila) November 22, 2020

https://twitter.com/seonhohappy/status/1330316515716050946

So I'm back with my theory that Ji Pyeong is going to propose to someone else because JP and Dalmi are not dating, there's just no way! And that scene in the elevator "I think I have the right" seemed like and older brother/ friend being protective, to me.#StartUpEp12 #StartUp — Good Days Will Come 💙💚 (@usuariodetwt000) November 22, 2020

I just Saw this. Reason why i chose dosan for dalmi. Dosan build the confidence that dalmi never had, while Jipyeong never trust her everytime that she made decisions. he always think about dalmi might get hurt, he never trust dalmi. #StartUp #TeamDosan pic.twitter.com/FiLGkwVsDm — ziena (@center_hwan) November 24, 2020

A related theory has viewers wondering: Will Ji-pyeong be nothing more than a rebound to Dal-mi?

https://twitter.com/kdramathingzz/status/1330835802473988098

https://twitter.com/oha9w/status/1330683433345978368

no, don’t tell me that they will make jipyeong a rebound and when dosan comes back he will get dalmi from him. idk is it just me, but no thanks? they all deserve happiness, don’t hurt anyone anymore especially jipyeong. please PHR ☹️#StartUp #StartUpEp12 pic.twitter.com/vDTPYWEfby — em (@ho5hippang) November 22, 2020

More fringe theories include an ending where Ji-pyeong gets a happy ending with Dal-mi’s sister Won In-jae (Kang Han-na).

no but what if the reason why jipyeong told dosan "i think i have the right" when dosan asked him if he needs to ask for jipyeong's permission to meet dalmi is because he is now the only man of the seo family……. cause he is married to injae :)https://t.co/t9vTPDn1zH — d. (@hannagyeongs) November 23, 2020

Some fans are even trying to pick up clues from the show’s title and promotional posters.

tw// kdrama (Start-Up)



sooo my mom had a theory that in the end, Jipyeong would be Dalmi's happy ending. The title is "Start Up", and between Jipyeong & Dosan, Jipyeong had a "good start up" with Dalmi.



("Start Up" could also pertain to other things not just business) — P'dan | MOVED ACCS TO @multi_pandan (@multidandan) November 15, 2020

https://twitter.com/kudokaide/status/1330873045536305155

#TeamJipyeong #StartUp

a bit crazy theory: at first sight on the poster dalmi's head is tilted towards dosan but if we focus well her foot turns towards ji-pyeong's … and their two feet are really close … ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P2JcQ7N0bd — Wiwi Wissem (@wb_wiwi) November 18, 2020

And clearly, a lot of emotions are being put into these theories.

Im getting the feeling that they'll switch jipyeong and dosan's traits. They'll make dosan the knight in shining armor and jipyeong will be possessive over dalmi. POTANGINA IM TELLING YOU. YOU CANNOT SALVAGE DOSAN'S CHARACTER. YOU HAD 12 EPS TO DO SO. — DK (@danikayeh) November 23, 2020

Start-Up airs in South Korea on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. (KST) and is available for streaming worldwide on Netflix.