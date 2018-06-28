The First Trailer for Matt Groening’s New Show ‘Disenchantment’ Is Here

On Thursday, Netflix finally released the trailer for its upcoming series Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s first new project in almost 20 years. Groening’s creative output has been pretty rough lately—The Simpsons needed to be put out of its misery years ago—but this new cartoon looks like it has an all-star team behind it, including Abbi Jacobson and former Simpsons writer Josh Weinstein.

The new series, helmed by Groening and Weinstein, is set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and stars Abbi Jacobson as a “hard-drinking young princess named Bean,” according to Netflix. The show will center around Bean and her two friends, an elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon) and a demon, played by Eric Andre, as they cross paths with “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

“Ultimately,” Groening said in the statement, “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The magical kingdom trope isn’t exactly new and unexplored terrain, but Jacobson as a drunk princess? Eric Andre as her satanic sidekick? One of the greatest Simpsons writers of all time helping out? What more could you want from a show?

“You’ve seen the future in Futurama, you’ve seen the present in Springfield, so what’s the obvious third move? The past, of course,” the trailer’s narrator says as the footage swoops across Dreamland and then introduces us to Bean.

Unfortunately, the 45-second clip doesn’t show us much in the way of plot, only gives Jacobson one line, and keeps Eric Andre’s character under a hood the entire time, but the animation looks like classic Groening style, at least. The first season of Disenchantment drops on Netflix August 17, with a second season already in the works. Give the trailer a watch above.

