Here are All the Best Shows and Movies Heading to Netflix in October

Summer is officially over, which means it’s finally time to use the weather as an excuse to cancel all your plans and stay inside until it gets nice again. Thankfully, Netflix has a whole slate of new and returning shows and movies headed to the streaming service in October, so there will be plenty to watch as we avoid all semblance of normal human interaction.



The Breaking Bad sequel movie, El Camino, is easily the most interesting—and most secretive—new movie coming to the streamer next month, and we’ll all know whether the ghost of Walter White winds up making an appearance once October 11 rolls around, but that’s just the start. The new season of Big Mouth drops October 4, Cardi B’s hip-hop competition show premieres October 9, and that extremely bonkers sci-fi show starring Paul Rudd and, uh, another Paul Rudd will hit the streaming service on the 18th.

Videos by VICE

Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy’s biopic about legendary blaxploitation mastermind Rudy Ray Moore, is already pulling in serious Oscar buzz on the heels of its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, and we’ll all get to see Murphy in his best role in decades on October 25.

It’s not all new movies and TV, though. Old favorites from Raging Bull to Trainspotting to Good Burger will hit Netflix in October. There are a surprising amount of Will Smith star vehicles, too, like both Bad Boys and the first two Men in Black movies, in case all that talk about his gastro-intestinal tract recently has inspired you to revisit his back catalog.

Here’s the complete list of everything headed to Netflix in October 2019—with VICE’s top picks in bold. Enjoy never leaving your bed until Halloween, everybody!

Upcoming Netflix TV Releases

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1 (October 1)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (October 1)

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1 (October 1)

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1 (October 1)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (October 1)

Signal: Season 1 (October 1)

Tomorrow with You: Season 1 (October 1)

Tunnel: Season 1 (October 1)

Living Undocumented (October 2)

Rotten: Season 2 (October 2)

Seis Manos (October 3)

Big Mouth: Season 3 (October 4)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (October 4)

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (October 4)

Raising Dion (October 4)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (October 4)

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (October 4)

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (October 5)

Match! Tennis Juniors (October 7)

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (October 8)

Rhythm + Flow (October 9)

Ultramarine Magmell (October 10)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5 (October 10)

Haunted: Season 2 (October 11)

Insatiable: Season 2 (October 11)

Plan Coeur: Season 2 (October 11)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (October 11)

Ghosts of Sugar Land (October 16)

Baby: Season 2 (October 18)

Interior Design Masters (October 18)

Living with Yourself (October 18)

MeatEater: Season 8 (October 18)

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (October 18)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (October 18)

The Yard (Avlu) (October 18)

Toon: Seasons 1-2 (October 18)

Unnatural Selection (October 18)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (October 22)

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (October 23)

Dancing with the Birds (October 23)

Daybreak (October 24)

Brigada Costa del Sol (October 25)

Brotherhood (October 25)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (October 25)

It Takes a Lunatic (October 25)

Monzon (October 25)

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) (October 25)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (October 25)

Prank Encounters (October 25)

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (October 25)

A 3 Minute Hug (October 28)

Little Miss Sumo (October 28)

Shine On with Reese: Season 1 (October 28)

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (October 29)

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (October 29)

Kengan Ashura: Part ll (October 31)

Nowhere Man (October 31)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (TBD)

Upcoming Netflix Movie Releases

93 Days (October 1)

A.M.I. (October 1)

Along Came a Spider (October 1)

Bad Boys (October 1)

Bad Boys II (October 1)

Blow (October 1)

Charlie’s Angels (October 1)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (October 1)

Crash (October 1)

Exit Wounds (October 1)

Good Burger (October 1)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (October 1)

Honey 2 (October 1)

House of the Witch (October 1)

Lagos Real Fake Life (October 1)

Men in Black II (October 1)

Moms at War (October 1)

No Reservations (October 1)

Ocean’s Thirteen (October 1)

Ocean’s Twelve (October 1)

One Direction: This Is Us (October 1)

Payday (October 1)

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (October 1)

Scream 2 (October 1)

Senna (October 1)

Sin City (October 1)

Sinister Circle (October 1)

Supergirl (October 1)

Superman Returns (October 1)

Surf’s Up (October 1)

The Bucket List (October 1)

The Flintstones (October 1)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (October 1)

The Island (October 1)

The Pursuit of Happyness (October 1)

The Rugrats Movie (October 1)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (October 1)

Trainspotting (October 1)

Troy (October 1)

Unaccompanied Minors (October 1)

Walking Out (October 1)

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (October 2)

In the Tall Grass (October 4)

The Water Diviner (October 7)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (October 8)

After (October 9)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (October 11)

Fractured (October 11)

La Influencia (October 11)

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (October 11)

The Forest of Love (October 11)

Banlieusards (October 12)

Dark Crimes (October 15)

Sinister 2 (October 16)

The Karate Kid (October 17)

The Unlisted (October 17)

Eli (October 18)

Seventeen (October 18)

The Laundromat (October 18)

Upstarts (October 18)

Men in Black (October 19)

Echo in the Canyon (October 21)

Free Fire (October 21)

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (October 23)

Revenge of Pontianak (October 24)

A Tale of Love and Darkness (October 25)

Assimilate (October 25)

Dolemite Is My Name (October 25)

Rattlesnake (October 25)

Raging Bull (October 31)