Netflix’s Memorabilia Shop Is Having a Black Friday Sale

Netflix: You know it as the home of Stranger Things and The Queen (because you have good taste, obvs). Your freaky partner uses it to watch You and Bojack Horseman, and your dad just calls it “the one that has Breaking Bad.” Every once in a while, Netflix will drop a solid movie or two as well, like The Irishman (aka the reigning best 3.5-hour Martin Scorsese movie before Killers of the Flower Moon), The Power of the Dog, and The Killer. But we’re actually not here to talk about good movies and TV shows; no, the popular streaming service also has a freakin’ online store that’s got a ton of weird shit on sale for Black Friday. We could populate another paragraph or two name-dropping our fave Netflix titles, but instead, we’re gonna go spelunking through its shop, which sort of feels like a novelty store at the mall in 2004, to see if they have any of Adam Driver’s used clothes from Marriage Story or an action figure of one of the popes from The Two Popes.

Check out the shop here, or scroll on for some of the weirdest stuff we found on sale at Netflix.

Ever slam dunked? OK, good for you, but it probably wasn’t with a goddamn Spalding x Stranger Things basketball that was on sale.

Speaking of Stranger Things, here’s a Hellfire Club sweater that your grandma will absolutely hate and a sexy Chief Hopper ornament that you can hang on your Christmas tree or do other things to.

All Quiet on the Western Front won Best Original Score at the Academy Awards this year. It’s on sale for $16 on vinyl! (Do you need a good Bluetooth record player that’s currently on sale to play it on? Look no further.)

Here’s a Cowboy Bebop shirt for your weird high school friend who you still love.

Bruce Lee action figures: the memorabilia you never knew you wanted. He comes with nunchaku!

Finally, this Witcher shirt is actually very sick.

OK, back to movies. David Fincher’s new one for Netflix, The Killer, is his take on philosophical French New Wave crime films, like Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samöurai, which was a commentary on [turns TV off].

