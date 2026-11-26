Netflix subscribers now have the opportunity to have an epic adventure, battling monsters and building up their weapons, all essentially in the palm of their hand. The streaming service added the sprawling RPG, Monster Hunter Rise, to its gaming platform on November 24, offering gamers the opportunity to dive into the Monster Hunter world on their mobile device.

Part of the Monster Hunter franchise, which includes Monster Hunter Wilds and Monster Hunter: World from 2018, Monster Hunter Rise centers around the player protecting Kamura Village from one huge monster after another. Known as the “Rampage”, an echo of a similar disaster that took place fifty years ago, the player must accept quests to track and hunt down different species of monster.

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Like many other games in the Monster Hunter canon, Rise is a co-op adventure for up to four players. The Netflix mobile version follows the same formula, letting gamers play with up to three friends.

While games from the Monster Hunter series have appeared on mobile platforms before, such as Monster Hunter: Felyne Isles, this is the first time gamers can tackle the fun and challenges of Rise on iOS or Android. Players need an active Netflix account to get started, and from there, they have two options for downloading the game.

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You Can Now Play Monster Hunter Rise on Your Phone Without Paying Extra. Here’s How.

Rise is available to download starting in the Netflix app itself. Open up the Netflix app and choose the gamer’s profile, then scroll down to find the “Mobile Games” section. Find Monster Hunter Rise and tap on the icon, then choose “Get Game”. From there, a prompt will show up from the device’s App Store, and selecting the “Get” button will start a download.

The Netflix version of Monster Hunter Rise is also available directly from the App Store on the mobile device. Just search for “Monster Hunter Rise Netflix” and tap on the game icon when it comes up. Players can download the game from the App Store page.

Netflix first added their gaming category to the platform in 2021, and it boasts some impressive titles. In addition to mobile games, the Mobile Games tab is home to interactive stories like Oxenfree, simulation games like Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch, and more. It also hosts interactive movies, like the Conjuring-connected game, Conjuring: the Unspoken, in conjunction with Supermassive Games.

The games are included with a Netflix subscription, so players don’t need to be concerned about any extra fees. All they have to worry about now is tracking down the 72 creatures available to battle in Rise.