Netflix’s ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Trailer Is Here and It Looks Bananas

Matthew McConaughey almost drowns to death in a tragic accident involving a leaky roof, shrubbery, some questionable interviewing methods, and Zach Galifianakis. When the Oscar-winning actor and star of such acclaimed films as Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Surfer, Dude nearly meets his untimely end, someone has to pay. And the only logical way to do that is to send Galifianakis across the country to shoot 10 episodes of his low-budget TV show in which he asks Hollywood A-listers inane questions. This is the plot of Netflix’s Between Two Ferns, the feature length version of Galafianakis’s extremely popular Funny or Die online comedy talk show.

The film sees the comedian on the road to film the 10 episodes, in hopes of landing a network TV talk show (“I’m a white man and I’m straight and I deserve it”). In the process he encounters countless setbacks which he must overcome so he can, for example, ask John Hamm if A Star is Born‘s success “will open doors for other hot idiots” like Bradley Cooper, or ask Brie Larson when she got her first period. There are also interviews with Keanu Reeves, Benedict Cumberbatch, David Letterman, a possible romantic tryst with Chrissy Teigen, and endless hijinks along the way.

Videos by VICE

The movie is out on Netflix on September 20. In the meantime, check out the truly bananas trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m_lVmuTxZ8&feature=youtu.be

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Alex Zaragoza is the senior culture writer at VICE. Follow her on Twitter.