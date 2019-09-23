Netflix’s New ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Trailer Finally Brings Jesse Pinkman Back

El Camino, the extremely secretive Breaking Bad movie, is headed to Netflix in a few short weeks, but for a movie supposedly about Jesse Pinkman’s “quest for freedom,” the trailers have been notoriously lacking in one key thing: Jesse Pinkman. All the teasers from Netflix so far have focused on Skinny Pete or weird clip shows to build suspense, and as exciting as it is to get anything Breaking Bad-related in 2019, the clips all had us wondering—uh, where’s Jesse?

Now, finally, Netflix has dropped a brand-new trailer that gives us our first real look at the return of Jesse Pinkman. And he isn’t doing so great.

Videos by VICE

The minute-long clip picks up Jesse seemingly just a few hours after he made his escape from the neo-Nazis in the series finale. He’s parked off in the New Mexico desert, listening to the radio as the news of the horrific scene he left behind finally hits the news. “A horrific scene with multiple victims,” the radio says. “It started when neighbors reported hundreds of gunshots fired. When Albuquerque police arrived, they discovered the bodies of nine male victims, many shot multiple times.”

The report also references Walt’s “remote-controlled machine gun” and mentions that police are currently searching for a “person of interest” who fled the scene—news that Jesse doesn’t seem particularly thrilled to hear.

The trailer still doesn’t tell us anything in the way of movie plot, but that’s how Vince Gilligan wants it, anyway. Get ready to see Jesse, Skinny Pete, Badger, and maybe even a Walt flashback cameo or something when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix October 11. Until then, watch Jesse forlornly smoke a cigarette and think about how his life might’ve been different if he’d taken a different high school science class in the trailer above.