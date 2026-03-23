Netflix’s Red Hot Chili Peppers Documentary Features AI-Constructed Voiceover of Late Guitarist Hillel Slovak

Netflix’s new Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary has been generating significant conversation for several reasons. Not the least of which is an AI-constructed voiceover of the band’s late guitarist, Hillel Slovak.

On March 20, the streamer debuted The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel, which recounts the band’s early years through Slovak’s 1988 death at the age of 26. His official cause of death was ruled to be a heroin overdose.

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The majority of the documentary is told by Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea. There are also contributions from original RHCP drummer Jack Irons and longtime guitarist John Frusciante. However, Consequence noted that portions of the doc feature an AI-generated voiceover of Slovak reading selections from his actual journals.

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The film’s director, Ben Feldman, that the use of AI to generate Hillel’s voice was only done after getting permission from his family. “With the blessing of Hillel’s family, we used AI to have Hillel’s voice reading his own journals,” says Feldman. “That was a critical way to make his [words] feel alive.”

I get that this is a compelling technological advancement, but I find it to be, frankly, unnecessary. In this particular instance, the documentary also features Slovak’s brother James, as well as his girlfriend, Addie Brik. It feels like letting either of these people read the journal entries would have been a really endearing way to add some genuine heart to the documentary.

Hillel Slovak played on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first three albums before his untimely death

Interestingly, a joint statement from the RHCP seemed to distance the band from the doc. “About a year ago, we were asked to be interviewed for a documentary about Hillel Slovak,” they said, per Uproxx. “He was a founding member of the group, a great guitarist, and friend. We agreed to be interviewed out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory.

“However, this documentary is now being advertised as a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary, which it is not,” the statement continued. “We had nothing to do with it creatively. We have yet to make a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary.”

The band concluded by saying, “The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in him and his work.”