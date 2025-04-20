Neurotech Retreats Are the New Yoga Retreats

After years of obsessing over abs, flawless skin, and lymphatic drainage, the wellness world is finally turning its focus onto the organ running the show: your brain.

Brain-boosting retreats are booming—not with basic meditation or silent hikes, but with neurotechnology, EEG scans, and experimental therapies that sound like they belong in the distant future. Across luxury resorts in Thailand, Ibiza, Arizona, and Switzerland, the concept is part neuroscience, part spa day, and part tech startup pitch.

Videos by VICE

What Are Neurotech Retreats?

Neurotech—where neuroscience meets engineering—is changing the way we perceive health. There’s neurofeedback therapy, where electrodes map your brain activity to help you “retrain” it (yes, really). Or transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a legit FDA-approved treatment for depression that uses a magnetic coil to send currents into your head. What once belonged in a clinical setting is now being repackaged with spa water and yoga mats.

“We are now seeing a paradigm shift,” says Gopal Kumar, group director of wellness at Kamalaya in Thailand. “People are not just looking to fix problems but to optimize their mental and emotional performance proactively.” Kamalaya’s new “Cognitive House” program includes everything from photobiomodulation (low-level light therapy meant to stimulate brain cells) to brainwave-tracking wearables that help guests achieve “cognitive clarity.”

Meanwhile, Carillon Miami offers “neuro fitness” sessions using devices that track mental performance in real-time. Six Senses Ibiza combines EEG scans with sound therapy. And at LIVV Cardiff, a luxe wellness club in San Diego, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is pitched as a brain-boosting tool—despite still awaiting FDA approval for cognitive use.

Even old-school treatments are getting rebranded for the brain. Craniosacral therapy—a gentle massage once confined to crunchy holistic centers—is popping up at hotspots like Mii amo in Sedona and Shou Sugi Ban House in New York.

Then there’s the gut-brain axis. Resorts like Lanserhof Tegernsee in Germany are running full microbiome analyses, based on the belief that your digestive system could be messing with your memory or mood.

“People are becoming increasingly aware of how the brain governs everything—physical, mental, and emotional health,” says Dr. Abbey Houde, who hosts neuroplasticity workshops at CIVANA in Arizona. “And how these elements are interconnected.”

So basically, the future of wellness may involve wearing a light-up headset while lying in a vibroacoustic bed, getting your prefrontal cortex massaged by sound waves. But at least now, we can say we’re truly thinking about self-care.