Nevada voters on both sides of the aisle are “mad as hell”

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The political divide in the U.S. is ever-deepening, but Nevada voters on both sides of the aisle can agree on one thing: they’re really pissed off with the current state of affairs.

A group of voters ranging across the political spectrum gathered this week for a VICE News panel led by Republican strategist Frank Luntz. Asked to demonstrate with a show of hands who in the group was “mad as hell,” even in the face of a robust economy, almost everyone raised an arm.

Videos by VICE

“The economy isn’t everything. It’s healthcare. It’s the way that they’re treating certain classes of people,” said small business owner Ray Kovitz. As he spoke, other panelists supplemented his complaints: “Immigration,” “Education,” “Veterans.”

“It’s great to have money, but if you live in a society that doesn’t value other things, it’s sad,” Kovitz said.

Politics in the state are reaching a fever pitch, with appearances from former President Barack Obama on behalf of the Democratic Senate candidate, Jacky Rosen, and President Trump in support of the Republican incumbent, Senator Dean Heller.

Going into the midterms, the top issue for Nevada voters is healthcare, though the panel had a wide array of views on the current state of Obamacare. Among the words they used to describe the healthcare law: “Life-saving,” “Deplorable,” “Necessary but flawed,” and, “Can I say it? Cluster fuck.”

But they’re also angry about the state of politics at home and in Congress.

“We have to be civil whenever we have a discourse. I want my president to be civil. I want him to have more than a third grade vocabulary,” said travel agent Cheryl Butler-Adams. “I don’t want him to go to the U.N. floor and be laughed at.”

It was hard for the group to maintain civil decorum even as they were discussing it — at one point a panelist wryly noted that they were all interrupting each other because that’s what Trump does.

But the national implications of this race ultimately have Nevadans rallying around their respective parties.

“For all of the voter suppression schemes that I am seeing right now, it’s offensive and it hurts,” panelist Erik Huey told VICE News.