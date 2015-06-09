Never Mind the Interest Rate, Here’s the Sex Pistols Credit Card

The Sex Pistols, the most important punk band we’ve ever all collectively pretended to be culturally significant, will lend their name and artwork to a series of credit cards.

According to The Guardian, Virgin Money, the company backed by current majillionaire and future space man Sir Richard Branson, announced a series of credit cards brandishing the Sex Pistols’ name and artwork.

Since you’ve no doubt come here to get your mohawk in a twist about the irony of this, here, allow us to oblige you with this quote:

However, Virgin Money said it was “time for consumers to put a little bit of rebellion in their pocket”. Michele Greene, the bank’s director of cards, said: “In launching these cards, we wanted to celebrate Virgin’s heritage and difference. The Sex Pistols challenged convention and the established ways of thinking – just as we are doing today in our quest to shake up UK banking.”

Agreed. It is time for us to put our rebellion in our pocket, and with only an 18.9 percent APR, who can resist this offer! Imagine the impressed look on the face of your heroin dealer when you pay for this week’s fix with your official Sex Pistols™ credit card.

MasterCard: Never leave your punk house without it.