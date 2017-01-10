Neverending Badminton Rally Will Put a Fire in Your Loins

There are days when the badminton highlights are merely mediocre, and then there are days, like today, when the internet comes alive with gifs and Twitter video (but not Vines, RIP) of bad ass, quick fire, shuttlecock action. Here, I present you with one of the most epic badminton rallies you will ever see, complete with a suspenseful soundtrack, in case you thought badminton was boring or something.

The actual match took place in December, in the semifinal round of the Dubai World Superseries Finals. Mads Conrad-Petersen can be seen making a diving shot, a behind the head shot, and a number of shots from a seated position. Overall, not bad! Despite the heroics, Conrad-Petersen and his partner Mads Kolding lost the match (and, spoiler alert, the point) to the top-seeded Japanese duo of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda went on to lose the final to the Malaysia pair. How is this sport not way more popular in the United States? It’s like tennis in double time.