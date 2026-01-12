New Ads Seem to Confirm The Division: Definitive Edition

A massive poster on a wall in Japan displays a first look at key art for what looks like a fresh packaging of 2016’s Tom Clancy’s The Division to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game.

The Division: Definitive Edition Leak details

It has been a decade since The Division took the gaming world by storm. Since then, the community’s focus has shifted almost entirely to its sequel, The Division 2. The looter-shooter’s sequel released in 2019 and is still going strong with frequent updates and an active community.

That said, it seems like the team at Ubisoft is looking to bring the original back into the spotlight sometime soon. New advertisements that were spotted in Japan seem to be promoting an unannounced The Division: Definitive Edition.

The other half of the spotted advertisements showcases some merch, including hats, shirts, and hoodies. The merch seems to all be related to prizes for a related gaming event. The description of the merch and the fine print were all in Japanese and we have not read a full translation at this time.

What could The Division: Definitive Edition contain?

Although Ubisoft has not yet confirmed The Division: Definitive Edition, it is interesting to imagine what the product might contain if it is real. The Division, which is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, did have an exciting narrative, but it was largely a multiplayer, live service title. With most of the player base migrated to the sequel, it seems strange to introduce a new product or campaign that would shift focus back to the original game’s content.

On the technical side, a Definitive Edition of The Division could bring some visual and performance enhancements to the original game. Some console players would likely be very excited about things like 60 FPS and 4K resolution patches for a current-gen port of the game.

A ten-year anniversary does feel like a milestone to celebrate, so it will be very interesting to see how Ubisoft presents this product and how it does or does not tie-in to activities happening in The Division 2. A third installment in the franchise is also in the works, so it’s possible Ubisoft is looking to keep The Division in the gaming community conversation as work on that title continues to move along.

The Division: Definitive Edition has not been confirmed by Ubisoft and does not have an official release window.