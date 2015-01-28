New Animation Explores the Dangers of Selfie Addiction

Mr Selfie from weareseventeen on Vimeo.

There are two types of people: those who admit to texing while walking, and liars. Though we all know the dangers, We Are Seventeen‘s new short film, Mr. Selfie, brings these everyday risks into sharp relief. Our hero wakes up and immediately reaches for his smartphone (we’re guilty of that too), before spending an entire day glued to his screen. Sometimes the danger comes from physical threats like traffic or rogue construction equipment, but the greater threat is more spiritual: missing out on life experiences ranging from the people around him to an interdimensional detour to a sweeping mountain vista (which he appreciates by taking a selfie in front of it).

The short ends as he posts the frustrating Facebook status, “BORING DAY #NothingToReport,” even though he was surrounded by spectacles all day long. Watch Mr. Selfie above for a great example of a story hurting because it’s true.

Visit We Are Seventeen‘s website for more pertinent animations.

