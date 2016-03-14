New Anti-Trump Ad Shows Women Reading All the Terrible Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women

Read: Trump University Allegedly Harassed Students into Giving Their Instructors Perfect Scores

Videos by VICE

A new web ad slamming Donald Trump for his long history of sexist remarks is out Monday, featuring real-life women reciting some of the terrible things the Republican presidential frontrunner has said about women.

The ad is the work of Our Principles PAC, a super PAC started by Republican strategist Katie Packer, who served as deputy campaign manager for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid. The group was founded in January 2016 in an effort to stall Trump’s momentum in the Republican primary, one of several disparate attempts by GOP operatives panicked over the increasingly real possibility that the real-estate mogul will win the party’s nomination in 2016.

Today’s ad attempts to cast Trump as a sexist, featuring five women repeating “real quotes from Donald Trump about women,” and then giving long, aggrieved looks to the camera. Trump’s insights include remarks like “a person who is very flat-chested is very hard to be a ten,” references women dropping to their knees, and the actual statement: “Women—you have to treat them like shit.”

The video comes on the heels of another ad released by Our Principles PAC this weekend, which draws attention to the many times that Trump has endorsed violence during his 2016 presidential run, and to the criminal charges filed against Trump’s campaign manager for allegedly attacking a reporter during an event last week. The ad also includes video of the Trump supporter who sucker-punched a protester in North Carolina last Thursday, and whose legal fees Trump now says he may pay himself.





Follow VICE Politics on Twitter.

