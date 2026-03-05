New Assassin’s Creed Game Details Reveal a Dark Story Set During a Critical Point in History

A new update from Assassin’s Creed Head of Content Jean Guesdon offers some exciting details about Codename HEXE and how it will differ from other projects in the franchise.

New Codename HEXE Details Revealed

Screenshot: Ubisoft

In the massive update from Jean Guesdon, the Assassin’s Creed Head of Content dropped a ton of new intel on what is coming up next for the franchise. In addition to revealing the keyart and title for the long-rumored Black Flag remake, Guesdon also offered more insight into what Codename HEXE has in store for players.

When speaking about Codename HEXE, Guesdon confirmed that the project is currently in development by the team at Ubisoft Montreal. He went on to explain that players should expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history.

Exactly which moment in history that might be is still a mystery, unfortunately. Based on the very limited art that we’ve seen, some fans believe that the title will explore the 16th-century witch trials. Guesdon did go on to mention that, in addition to his role as Head of Content, he is also acting as the Creative Director for HEXE.

He doesn’t want fans to expect more details any time soon and confirmed that the team is taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means they’ll be quiet for a little longer, and can’t wait to unveil more when the time is right.

The updates come at an interesting time, as Ubisoft attempts to rightsize after a massive restructuring effort that involved a ton of delays, cancellations, and eliminated roles across the studios. The Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of the core, reliable pillars remaining at Ubisoft, so it’s crucial to continue delivering high-quality installments and attempt to keep the engaged community of fans happy and interested in what comes next.

Some fans are hopeful that the return of Guesdon to the franchise is a positive sign. Guesdon was a key leader when Black Flag originally released and was credited for the fresh twist that the pirate-themed game brought to the franchise. Although Shadows was a major hit and made plenty of game of the year lists, there is a lot of curiosity about what direction the franchise will take next how much the next installments will lean further into open-world exploration versus more narrative-driven tight experiences.

At this point, there is no official release date or title for Codename HEXE.