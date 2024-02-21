New Balance 530s Are the Ultimate Unisex Normcore Shoe of 2024

Finding a pair of practical sneakers snazzy enough to classify as streetwear can be a challenging mission, but I’m so immersed in the quest to find the best running shoes that I consider it a part-time job (although, technically, it’s also my full-time job). For me, sneaker shopping and comparing footwear specs is second nature and a grand ol’ time, but I understand not everyone has the time (and the drive) to find a pair of shoes that checks all their boxes. The fit has to be right, meet your style preferences, and work with your lifestyle.

Having chronic foot pain has given me a profound appreciation for comfort. Not to give away my intimate food details for free, but I’ve had painful bunions for almost my whole life. Long story short, it sucks and makes finding properly fitting shoes a pain in the ass. It took many hour-long charley horse cramps to realize I needed to wear non-narrow shoes to accommodate my foot shape. I own a lot of sneakers that fit me super well, but I’m always on the hunt for the next best pair to both glow up my closet and keep my feet healthy and comfortable. My current obsession? New Balance’s 530 sneakers.

The story of the New Balance 530

The New Balance 530 is recognized as one of the ultimate normcore shoes. I’m totally here for its “dad shoe” energy because such a stereotype signals to me that it’s a functional, comfy style that also has sartorial versatility. The chunky style dropped in 1992 and was originally designed as a running shoe before reaching “it shoe” status.

If you’re a chronic social media scroller, you know these are a fashion blogger staple. I was inspired to look into the New Balance 530 more after seeing them paired with amazing fits all over Pinterest. It’s safe to say I’ve been influenced.

Why I love the 530

I was immediately drawn to these shoes when I saw them. Their mesh body is overlaid with synthetic metallic, suede, or colorful material depending on the colorway, with pops of color at the interior, back, and tongue. I’m a big fan of the thin laces that make them look modern and unisex but still offer a nice, snug fit.

Their stylish silhouette sits on New Balance’s iconic pillow-soft ABZORB midsole that does exactly what it sounds like— I notice a delightful, springy bounce-back while wearing these. Most importantly, I never experience any bunion pain while wearing these for hours at a time. They don’t come in wide sizing, but I find their standard fit isn’t too narrow for my feet—hallelujah.

It’s important to note that 530s do run big. I’m usually a women’s size six but needed to go down a half-size for an optimal fit. Because this style is unisex, make sure to check the size guide before copping a pair of these bad boys.

On to the “dad shoe” vibe—to reiterate, they’re visually versatile and look good with everything, from my typical lounge-about attire to my going-out statement pieces like wide-leg leather pants. I love the normcore look, so these have been getting a lot of wear. I currently have the metallic silver and mint green colorway, although they’re unfortunately sold out right now. But, there are still many striking color combinations in stock, including “white and blue oasis,” “moonbeam with sea salt,” and “rain cloud with shadow gray.”

I wouldn’t normally wear these to run, but I was super curious how they’d perform in a running setting, given that was their original purpose. I took them for a spin and while they are comfy, I personally need a more technical running shoe with extra frills for that purpose. As an everyday shoe, I find them to be supportive for my feet, but I need a thicker sole to sustain my high mileage and constant pounding of the pavement. I’ve also had recurring knee injuries, so I need to be extra careful about my running shoes. They’re best suited as walking shoes for everyday meandering and exploring; plus, if you’re going to be wearing them in streetwear fits, you probably don’t want to beat them up with long runs.

TL;DR: The New Balance 530 is god’s gift to the normcore sneaker community. It’s a cozy, multipurpose, unisex shoe that has become a staple among a variety of audiences thanks to its endless versatility, comfort, and classic appeal. Fashion bloggers may love them, but my dad also wants a pair, and that says a lot about how practical and comfortable they are for everyday use. Daddy knows best (sorry).

Purchase the 530 sneakers on New Balance’s website.

