New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp Trainers Revive the Brand’s Running Clout

My current goal as a runner is to become a speed demon [cue the electric guitar]. I’m really trying to up my grind, using speed and threshold workouts to improve my pace across longer distances. Step one is motivation—which, admittedly, is not my forte—but, for me at least, my motivation to get *shit done* amplifies when I have cool gear with which to make it happen. On the shoe front, I already have a promising lineup that includes fresh kicks from Hoka and On Running, as well as other cool (pun not intended) winter running gear, but I always welcome new friends to my closet. Nothing sparks an interest in beating my latest time splits like the need to test out some new sneakers.

Not to brag [paints fingernails], but my taste in running shoes is pretty fantastic. I always seem to choose models that get the job done. Here at VICE, it’s no secret that we’re big fans of showcasing race-ready sneakers; the Hoka Bondi 7s saved my feet during a race, the Bondi 8s helped improve my runner’s knee injury, and On’s CloudStratus made my first consistent dabble with treadmill running bearable. While my shoe collection is impeccable, there’s always room for more—and while I love my trusty pairs of Hoka and On Running sneakers, I’ve had my eyes on a pair from classic brand New Balance.

Don’t let the Nolita Dirtbag, Aimé Leon Dore-core crowd fool you; New Balance has a long legacy in the running community. To be clear: The brand’s popularity with hypebeasts in SoHo is definitely not why it hosts events like the 5th Avenue Mile or sponsors the New York City Marathon. As an avid runner, I trust that New Balance has a shoe that can tick all the necessary boxes. Enter the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers.

What is FuelCell technology?

New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp Trainers offer energy-return technology, which results in a powerful executed run every time you stomp pavement. Its Energy Arc technology provides a stacked height midsole with an arched carbon plate compressed between two layers of FuelCell cushioning, which is flattened by each foot strike during a run. The cushioning, in the act of each step, returns energy back upwards, creating a rebounding effect after each strike. All this cushioning tech likely explains why the sole is a rather thicc boy; clocking in with a 47-millimeter midsole height, these shoes might also be perfect for short kings (kidding… sort of).

How did the shoes perform?

After taking this model for a spin for several weeks, I’m seriously impressed with this New Balance shoe. Ultimately, the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers are so springy, I actually feel like I’m really getting propelled forward during a run. Extra seconds of speed is literally getting given to me without even trying. I‘ve worn these for relaxed-pace long runs, race-pace shorter runs, and treadmill workouts, and I’ve come to the conclusion that these sneakers are a great fit for all different types of running.

I previously tried out a different model (the Fresh Foam X 1080v12l, if you’re curious) for running, and they really just didn’t work well with my feet. That particular model was very narrow, and caused me to experience knee and ankle pain. I’m naturally attracted to shoes with thick soles (please refer to my many rave Hoka sneaker reviews, duh), so the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers had my name written all over them. With that in mind, I officially claim it to be a triple-threat shoe.

How do the shoes fit?

Like many other modern day running shoes, the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers have a knit body that makes the shoes have a locked-in feeling for a snug, sock-like fit that happens to be breathable. Reviews say they run small, most likely due to the knit body, but I got the wide fit (shout out New Balance’s commitment to offering “wide” sizing; it’s less common than you’d think) and went up half a size, so they’re ultra roomy.

My TL;DR is thus: If you’re looking for an easy way to gain speed without even trying, the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers may just be your one way ticket to the finish line. Who wouldn’t want a few easy seconds knocked off their PR (a.k.a. TK for all you non-running normies) by just wearing a pair of shoes? You don’t even need to take my word for it; the FuelCell SuperComp Trainers have a 4.5 star-rating on New Balance’s website, with one reviewer saying they’re “like running on marshmallows.”

Who doesn’t want their running shoes to feel like s’mores? Plus, it doesn’t hurt to be a couple inches taller.

The FuelCell SuperComp Trainers are available for purchase on New Balance’s website and Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.