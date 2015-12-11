New Banksy Mural Features Steve Jobs as a Syrian Refugee

Hot on the heels of his largest work yet, a dystopian amusement park called Dismaland, Banksy has taken to the walls once again. According to new photos posted to his website, the prolific street artist visited Calais, home of the largest refugee camp in Western Europe, known as “The Jungle.” While there, he left behind Steve Jobs, his body dejected and worn down despite his face retaining the same expression from the iconic photograph, carrying an old Macintosh and a sack. Banksy draws attention to the fact that Jobs is himself a son of Syrian migrants, of the same lineage as the refugees escaping ISIS today. In the city center of Calais, he recreated Théodore Géricault’s Raft of The Medusa, adding a modern cruise ship as the object of their frantic waves for rescue, emblazoned with the chilling caption “we’re not all in the same boat.” On a Calais beach, a silhouette of a young boy looking through a telescope is watched over by an equally attentive vulture.

