New Batman Game Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway and Warner Bros. has used the opening day of the event to reveal a new Batman video game project that is launching on July 31.

Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles Releases on Amazon Luna July 31

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Season one of Batman: Caped Crusader is available now and fans of the series are going to have a brand-new game to play through while they wait for season two to arrive on Amazon Prime.

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During San Diego Comic-Con opening day Amazon Luna and Warner Bros. teamed up to announce that Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles is releasing on July 31 to coincide with the Season Two premiere of the animated series.

One exciting bonus for fans of the animated series is that Hamish Linklater (Batman) and Michelle C. Bonilla (Detective Montoya) are providing the voice work for their characters in the game.

““We are excited to unveil the Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles game for Amazon Luna, launching in tandem with Season two of the hit Prime Video series, Batman: Caped Crusader,” said J.C. Connors, Director of Amazon Game Studios. “And now with Luna’s newly expanded availability through Prime Video, players with a Fire TV will be able to jump straight into the game seconds after watching the show, all within one unified entertainment experience.”

According to the announcement, Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles is a cooperative crime-solving party game for up to 4 players.

As a crew of detectives, players step into the dark, noir-soaked streets of Gotham City to become part of a special GCPD task force and Batman’s inner circle. Alongside Detective Montoya, they’ll interrogate, investigate, and deduce their way through 11 episodic missions, each featuring a distinct sleuthing minigame that tests your detective skills. Working together, you’ll foil Batman’s Rogues Gallery of villains, including Babyface, Scarecrow, Dollmaker, and even The Joker.

The game is similar to some of Amazon Luna’s other party games and will have players use their smartphones as controllers while streaming the game.

For gamers who aren’t familiar with the service, Amazon Luna is Amazon’s game streaming service that Prime members can enjoy at no additional cost, with no downloads or dedicated gaming console or PC required.

Earlier today, Amazon also announced that Luna is rolling out to Prime Video on Fire TVs in the US and UK, alongside shows, movies, sports, and so much more. Prime members can find games the same way they discover everything else on Prime Video, just look for the new “Games” tab and start playing in seconds right on your TV, using a controller or your phone. Luna is included with Prime at no additional cost and there’s nothing to download or purchase to start playing.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates from San Diego Comic-Con.

Batman: Caped Crusader – Chronicles releases July 31, 2026 for Amazon Luna.