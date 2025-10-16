New Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Modes Reportedly Leaked

A string of new Battlefield 6 multiplayer modes has reportedly been leaked online. According to a datamine, BF6 could be getting as many as six additional modes added to its online matchmaking.

Six New Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Modes Leaked

This latest update comes from a recent datamine, which discovered a string of code in the Battlefield 6 multiplayer files.

According to the leak, EA could potentially be adding six additional modes to the shooter’s already robust online matchmaking. This is pretty significant, as BF6 already has eight multiplayer modes following its launch on October 10.

As far as which modes were discovered, the datamine actually included their names, which we’ll list here. For your convenience, here is the full list of the upcoming Battlefield 6 multiplayer modes that were leaked:

Raid

Payload

Sabotage

Squad Shootout

Strikepoint

TankHunt

It should be pointed out, though, that just because the code references these modes, it doesn’t mean they will all be added to Battlefield 6. It could be a case of playlists that were being tested or scrapped.

Still, many dataminers are confident that most of these modes will eventually get added in future BF6 updates. In fact, Sabotage and Strikepoint have already been confirmed to be launching soon.

Does Battlefield 6 Have “Too Many” Modes?

While you would expect six new modes to be exciting, some Battlefield 6 players actually questioned whether the multiplayer has too many modes.

On social media, users reacted to the leak with a mix of skepticism. The biggest complaint largely centered on the game already having an overwhelming amount of options. Others worried that six more modes could splinter the player base further in matchmaking.

“This game doesn’t need a lot of game modes tho, we have Portal for that. More maps are just needed,” a user on Reddit commented. Others argued that EA should focus on improving the game’s maps instead. “Easily the biggest issue in the game for me, there is a distinct lack of map ‘gimmicks’ that most of the games had.”

One Battlefield 6 player vented, “On one hand, cool. But you also don’t want to split the player base too much. The game is in a really good place right now. Start adding too much or changing too much and it can quickly go sideways if the community doesn’t like it.”

As mentioned above, both Strikepoint and Sabotage have recently been confirmed by EA. Strikepoint will be coming to Battlefield 6 on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The new mode will debut in the Battlefield 6 Season 1: Rogue Ops update.

Sabotage, on the other hand, will be added in the Season 1: California Resistance update on November 18. If this release date pattern remains consistent, we could see the remaining four leaked multiplayer modes being launched every month.