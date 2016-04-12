Six New Photographers Joined the World’s Most Exclusive Photo Agency

New Blood celebrates the work of Magnum Photos‘ six new nominees: Matt Black, Carolyn Drake, Sohrab Hura, Lorenzo Meloni, Max Pickers, and Newsha Tavakolian. These remarkable photographers have worked across the globe, from California’s Central Valley to the streets of Tehran, documenting their surroundings with journalistic diligence and exceptional eyes. Becoming a member of Magnum is both a rare privilege and a phenomenal accomplishment; applicants undergo numerous rounds of scrutiny and years of exceptional portfolio development to join Magnum’s ranks alongside luminaries like Elliott Erwitt, Susan Meiselas, Thomas Hoepker, and Steve McCurry. Since the agency’s inception 68 years ago, Magnum has never before admitted so many photographers in one year. Below is a selection from the show opening to the public this Wednesday, April 13, at Milk Gallery in New York City.