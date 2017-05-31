New Cavs Logo Includes ‘Warriors Blew 3-1 Lead’ Trolling



The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled a new (ugh) “logo suite” for the 2017-18 season and the accompanying press release is rich with horrible marketing jargon like “brand identity” and “Goodyear’s iconic wingfoot logo.”

Tucked away in the corporate gibberish is something more, however. Something… bold.

The new Cavaliers logos will carry forward both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years, as well as the original expression of Cavaliers Wine & Gold, the team’s first colors in their inaugural 1970 season, which were re-introduced in 2010-11. Navy remains a complimentary color, while black is officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette. Black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals when they beat the Warriors in Golden State. The Cavaliers were the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the NBA Championship.

That is correct: the Cleveland Cavaliers officially changed their logo, making black a permanent color, to memorialize the Golden State Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. And they issued a press release spelling it all out on the eve of Game 1 of the 2017 Finals against the very same team.

On the list of Cleveland trolls of Golden State—a list that includes a 3-1 lead Halloween party decoration, and LeBron rocking an Ultimate Warrior shirt on the flight home from Oakland—this comfortably assumes the top position.

To be sure, a historic comeback like that should be savored and a source of pride. BUT! Warriors in 4.