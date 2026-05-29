New Claymation Co-Op Game Gets Hit with Big Delay

Making video games is hard enough, but making them out of clay is presumably even harder. Because of this, 2026’s promising-looking claymation co-op adventure game is opting to take some extra time in the oven.

Out of words is delayed into 2027

Screenshot: Kong Orange, WiredFly

Thanks to Joesf Fares’ Hazelight Studios, the concept of pure co-op adventure games that are only playable with a friend has become increasingly popular post-It Takes Two. A game like Orbitals shows that more small studios are opting to design games exclusively for co-op with hopes of becoming the next team-up hit. Although far less abundant and, thus, less popular, stop-motion animated claymation games, of which 2024’s Harold Halibut is likely the most well known, are also starting to pop up more on gamers’ radars. One game is bringing together both of these concepts; Out of Words might just be one of the most unique games ever made.

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Originally called Vokabulantis when it was first revealed as a Kickstarter project earlier on in the decade, the game changed its name to Out of Words after being picked up by Epic Games Publishing and re-revealed a year ago at Summer Game Fest. Its striking claymation art direction captivated gamers, especially fans of games like It Takes Two and Split Fiction, as its vibrant colors and visual style make it look almost like a handcrafted stop-motion version of the former.

Out of Words now aiming for early next year

A Message from the Team:

Good things take time, and we need just a little bit more to get Out of Words molded into the shape we want it to be. Thank you for your patience while we continue crafting the game with love and care! pic.twitter.com/fD7iCvIxx8 — Out of Words (@outofwordsgame) May 27, 2026

When Out of Words was re-revealed last year, it was given a 2026 release window. Unfortunately, the developers behind the game, Kong Orange and WiredFly, had to make the tough call to delay the game into 2027. In the game’s official statement, it specifies that the team is looking at “early 2027” as the new release window, meaning it could come out anywhere between January and April once next year rolls around.

Fans who’ve been looking forward to the co-op adventure seem to mostly be understanding of Out of Words‘ delay. The game’s characters and environments are all handcrafted out of clay, making the development process of such a game tremendously tricky and time consuming. Harold Halibut took developer Slow Bros. a whopping 14 years to make, and it, too, endured its own delays to the tune of several years.

screenshot: Kong Orange, Wiredfly

Although Out of Words seems like the type of game that would go through numerous long delays, the fact that it already has its platforms confirmed and recently underwent a name change and re-reveal a year ago makes it seem like the game really is almost ready to be released. The odds of it seeing another delay to later in 2027 still do exist, but seeing how far along the game seems to be, further delays seem unlikely.

The good news for Kong Orange and WiredFly is that there don’t seem to be many big, notable Hazelight-level co-op games coming out anytime soon, and even if some do pop up by the time Out of Words is ready to go early next year, it’s striking and unique enough to command gamers’ attention when it drops.

Out of Words is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch in early 2027.