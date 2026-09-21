New Cosmere RPG Book Adds 11 Mistborn Paths For Characters

The Cosmere RPG gets a lot bigger this fall with three new books that introduce the world of Mistborn era 1 and era 2 into the Sanderson universe tabletop RPG.

Mistborn Handbook New Character Paths

Players who want to dive into a Mistborn campaign later this year will likely want to pick up a copy of the Mistborn Handbook to check out the foundational rules for the system. Fans of the books may be excited to see that the system supports adventures set in either Era 1 or Era 2 of the Mistborn lore.

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“The Cosmere RPG continues in three core hardcover books based on Brandon Sanderson’s best-selling Mistborn series. The Mistborn Handbook and Mistborn World Guide provide lore and rules for Mistborn Era 1 and Era 2, allowing you to build a campaign in either setting. The Mistborn Legacy adventure explores both settings with a story that unfolds over generations!”

For players, one of the biggest choices will obviously be which character Path to select. For those who are new to the Cosmere system, this is essentially the class option. the Mistborn book includes both Heroic Paths and Metalborn Paths.

Here are all of the Paths that players will be able to explore in the Mistborn Handbook:

Heroic Paths

Agent

Envoy

Hunter

Leader

Scholar

Warrior

Metalborn Paths

Misting

Mistborn

Feruchemist

Ferring

Twinborn

Although specific details about each path have not been revealed yet, fans of the book series can definitely use their knowledge of the world to infer what sort of powers and abilities each Path is likely to represent.

Beyond the 11 new Paths, the Mistborn Handbook will also include:

Origins and heroic paths for creating your own original Mistborn characters

Metalborn, Allomancy, and Feruchemy paths for developing your character’s unique abilities

Rules for adventure, combat, endeavors, and conversations to be had across Scadrial

Gamemastering rules, tips, and guidance essential for new and experienced tabletop GMs

The Demiplane version of the book also includes the following perks:

Character options fully loaded into a powerful character builder and sheet experience

Desktop and mobile-friendly digital book accessible anywhere with an internet connection

Rule listings for player and GM options that can be searched and filtered

More specific details about the Mistborn Handbook and the other two Mistborn books will likely be arriving in the coming weeks as the release window approaches.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Cosmere RPG and Mistborn news and updates.

The Cosmere RPG is available now at local game shops and digitally through Demiplane and Roll20. The Mistborn products release on November 4, 2026.