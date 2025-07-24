New Cyberpunk 2077 Skin in Arena Breakout: Infinite Revealed

CD Projekt Red has given us our first look at the Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration with Arena Breakout: Infinite. The crossover with the extraction shooter will feature a V-inspired skin, including the character’s iconic Samurai jacket.

CD Projekt Red Previews ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ x ‘Arena Breakout: Infinite’ Skin

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red, Morefun Studios

While the collaboration has been teased previously, CD Projekt Red gave players their first look at the new Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout: Infinite skin. The Polish developer revealed the cosmetic addition in a July 24 post on X.

“See you in Arena Breakout: Infinite, chooms,” they wrote in a repost of the new trailer.

The new clip is rather short, and we only get a brief glimpse at V’s Arena Breakout design. It’s also hard to say how much of the collaboration will feature items from Cyberpunk 2077, although the trailer does feature a nod to Netrunner hacking, which is pretty cool.

The real star of the clip, though, is V’s signature Samurai jacket, which the character gets from Johnny Silverhand.

Screenshot: X @CyberpunkGame

Based on the trailer, it appears that Arena Breakout: Infinite players will be able to get their hands on the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 apparel. The new V skin crossover is set to go live on July 30, as a part of the launch of Arena Breakout: Infinite’s Season 2. Although details about how to unlock it are still a bit murky.

Is V actually in ‘Arena Breakout’?

Interestingly, the “Chrome Breaches the Zone” trailer sparked a bit of a debate among Cyberpunk 2077 fans. Specifically, many are unsure if the new skin is “technically” V from the 2020 RPG. The new Arena Breakout: Infinite skin has the same jacket, shirt, and pants as the Cyberpunk protagonist.

But when you look at his face, he looks like a generic operator from an extraction shooter. Then again, it’s kind of hard to tell since his head is largely blocked with a beanie and facemask. Adding to the confusion is that other games have previously used the exact characters from Cyberpunk 2077 in their collaborations.

For example, Fortnite released skins of female V and Johnny Silverhand. Still, it’s a pretty cool crossover if you are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and extraction shooters.

While I’m not personally a fan of the genre, it’s always great to see CD Projekt Red continue to do collaborations with other games. Plus, that Samurai jacket looks pretty sweet in Arena Breakout.