New Cyberpunk 2077 Skin in Arena Breakout: Infinite Revealed

CD Projekt Red has given us our first look at the Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration with Arena Breakout: Infinite. The crossover with the extraction shooter will feature a V-inspired skin, including the character’s iconic Samurai jacket.
While the collaboration has been teased previously, CD Projekt Red gave players their first look at the new Cyberpunk 2077 x Arena Breakout: Infinite skin. The Polish developer revealed the cosmetic addition in a July 24 post on X.
“See you in Arena Breakout: Infinite, chooms,” they wrote in a repost of the new trailer.
The new clip is rather short, and we only get a brief glimpse at V’s Arena Breakout design. It’s also hard to say how much of the collaboration will feature items from Cyberpunk 2077, although the trailer does feature a nod to Netrunner hacking, which is pretty cool.
The real star of the clip, though, is V’s signature Samurai jacket, which the character gets from Johnny Silverhand.
Based on the trailer, it appears that Arena Breakout: Infinite players will be able to get their hands on the iconic Cyberpunk 2077 apparel. The new V skin crossover is set to go live on July 30, as a part of the launch of Arena Breakout: Infinite’s Season 2. Although details about how to unlock it are still a bit murky.
Is V actually in ‘Arena Breakout’?
Interestingly, the “Chrome Breaches the Zone” trailer sparked a bit of a debate among Cyberpunk 2077 fans. Specifically, many are unsure if the new skin is “technically” V from the 2020 RPG. The new Arena Breakout: Infinite skin has the same jacket, shirt, and pants as the Cyberpunk protagonist.
But when you look at his face, he looks like a generic operator from an extraction shooter. Then again, it’s kind of hard to tell since his head is largely blocked with a beanie and facemask. Adding to the confusion is that other games have previously used the exact characters from Cyberpunk 2077 in their collaborations.
For example, Fortnite released skins of female V and Johnny Silverhand. Still, it’s a pretty cool crossover if you are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and extraction shooters.
While I’m not personally a fan of the genre, it’s always great to see CD Projekt Red continue to do collaborations with other games. Plus, that Samurai jacket looks pretty sweet in Arena Breakout.