Oh, Shit: Here Is a New Dean Blunt Album

Dean motherfucking Blunt. How are you doing this? Earlier this year he released a new album under the name Blue Iverson. Then came a follow-up Babyfather mixtape. Now this, a collaborative album with Joanne Robertson, from 2014 has arrived. All of which is to say: Oh shit, press play above then come and find one of us in the pub to drunkenly chat about the man for at least four hours. By then we’ll have processed it enough to say more than, ‘goddamn, have you pressed play on that yet? Come on now.’

