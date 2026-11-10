New Details Emerge After Former Boxing Champion Found Nearly Unresponsive at Rap Concert

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner was found nearly unresponsive at a rap concert over the weekend, and now new details of the situation have emerged.

On Nov. 8, TMZ reported that Broner was spotted, seemingly unconscious, on a livestream from a Los Angeles hip-hop concert. The show had happened on Saturday night. In the footage, Broner was shown to be slumped over on a couch before EMS responders carried him down some stairs. They eventually got him into a wheelchair, and he was taken away.

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However, it was unclear what his condition was, or if he had been taken to the hospital. Those questions now seem to be answered.

Adrian Broner is reportedly doing OK after passing out at a concert over the weekend

In a new report, TMZ says that a source close to the situation explained that Broner was not experiencing a medical emergency. He was, essentially, just really drunk.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson reportedly told TMZ that, a little before 10 PM, they received a medical distress call. Multiple apparatus were dispatched to the scene. Crews were reportedly on the scene for less than 10 minutes. Department records revealed no ambulance transportation took place.

While Broner was not taken to the hospital, a source confirmed that he is doing ok.

It was reported that Adrian Broner was robbed while unconscious

Notably, Broner’s inebriation was not the only headline from the situation. TMZ also reports that the boxer was robbed while he was passed out. Apparently, his bag—worth between $50,000 and $100,000—was stolen.

Rumors began surfacing that Blueface and his crew might have been involved. This is something the rapper vehemently denies. On Sunday night, Blueface took to his Kick stream to clarify what happened. Setting the record straight, he asserted that no one from his entourage has the bag or was involved in the robbery.

Blueface responds to Deenthegreat’s claims and the circulating clips accusing his crew of stealing AB’s bag while he was blackout drunk at Skilla Baby’s concert, explaining what his crew member meant and denying that any of his guys have the bag. pic.twitter.com/MwKhlsZfre — 0YCC (@oycmap) November 8, 2026

Blueface said that he and Broner were supposed to be on stage together that night. However, due to Broner’s condition, that never happened. The rapper said he was one of the people to find Broner unconscious and that it was very scary. He added that he’d never seen Broner like that before.

At this time, Broner does not appear to have issdued any personal comments on the siturion,.

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