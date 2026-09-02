New Details Leak About All 5 Fable Difficulty Levels

Playground Games teased a Story mode for Fable earlier this summer, but some new information has been revealed that suggests there will actually be five different difficulty levels in the upcoming open-world RPG.

Fable’s Difficulty Will Be Highly Customizable

When Fable first debuted an early look at the game’s combat there were many complaints in the comments section that it looked too easy. Playground Games was quick to respond and reassure viewers that the footage had been captured from a play session on the game’s Story Mode, which is the easiest difficulty setting.

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The team didn’t expand on any other information about the additional difficulty levels, but fans have been quite curious since that teaser. Now, there may finally be some more concrete answers thanks to some new gameplay footage screenshots that were posted on Reddit.

According to the screenshot, which it’s worth noting does not come from official Playground Games materials, Fable will include five different difficulty settings.

Story

Hero

Legend

Master

Custom

The custom options is very interesting and follows the recent trend of video games putting a lot more control into the player’s hands to fine tune the experience to their liking. The screenshot indicates that players will be able to tweak tons of settings like Enemy Damage, Enemy Aggression, Cooldown Speed, Explosion Protection, and a lot more.

As previously noted, this isn’t the final build of Fable and these details have not been confirmed by Playground Games, so there is still a lot that could change before the game officially arrives in early 2027.

A recent extended look at the game’s combat offered a deep dive into how players are going to be able to combine melee, ranged, and magic attacks to tackle each combat encounter in the way that best suits their own playstyle.

Fable definitely seems to be a game about embracing player choice and tailoring the gameplay experience to whatever is most fun and engaging for each individual gamer, so it makes sense to see the team embrace that design philosophy when it comes to difficulty levels, as well.

Playground Games has been slowly revealing more and more details about Fable, so it seems likely there will be plenty of other deep dives in the months between now and the game’s February 2027 launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Fable news and updates.

Fable releases on February 23, 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.