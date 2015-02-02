New Details on Bjork’s MoMA Retrospective Revealed

Bjork. Still from “Black Lake,” commissioned by The Museum of Modern Art, New York, and directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, 2015. Courtesy of Wellhart and One Little Indian

The Museum of Modern Art today announced details on Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and composer Björk’s upcoming retrospective. Alongside more than 20 years of the prolific artist’s work—a diverse body which includes 8 albums, a slew of music videos, instruments, costumes, stage designs, and more—the show will debut Black Lake, an immersive 10-minute music and film experience realized with director and Creator Andrew Thomas Huang (based on a song from her new full-length album Vulnicura), an experimental sound experience featuring a fictional biographical narrative written by Icelandic writer Sjón, and the custom instruments designed for Björk’s Biophilia album and app.

Explains MoMA Chief Curator at Large and Director of MoMA PS1 Klaus Biesenbach, “Working with photographers, film- and video-makers, designers, architects, craftsmen, and inventors, [Björk] crosses over into all categories of high and low culture, digital and analog, into most creative fields.”

The retrospective goes on display on March 08, 2015, and runs through June 07, 2015 at the Museum of Modern Art. Check out The Creators Project’s past Björk coverage below:

