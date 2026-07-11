New Doom Game Reportedly In the Early Development Stages Now At Id Software

As the remaining Xbox Games Studios shuffle their responsibilities and current priorities to allow with the updated Xbox priorities, it sounds like the id Software team may be spinning up a new Doom project.

id Software Reportedly ‘in the early stages’ of New Doom Game

The massive first wave of layoffs that arrived with the recent Xbox reset impacted nearly all of the studios under the Xbox umbrella, including id Software. Initial reports about the impact on id Software suggested massive cuts that nearly eliminated the studio, but the team at id recently responded to the rumors to help add some clarity.

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An official statement from id Software explained that, “While our studio was impacted, those changes were spread across teams. We still have the crew we need to build the games and tech we’re known for. The team today is about the same size we were when making Doom 2016. We have always had a flat studio where everyone is a maker, and we will remain true to that philosophy moving forward.”

Although the statement doesn’t explain what the team will be working on next, it is encouraging for fans of the studio to hear that there are potentially still enough team members left to continue working on upcoming games.

Xbox’s new strategy is focused on more rapidly developing installments in tentpole franchises like Halo, Fallout, and Elder Scrolls, which does leave some ambiguity around what projects id Software’s team will be tapped to tackle. That said, a new report from an industry insider suggests that if Software may currently have permission to continue expanding the Doom franchise.

According to Verge Senior Correspondent Tom Warren, “while the id layoffs have been deep, I understand the changes haven’t turned id into a support studio. Instead, they’re now in the early stages of a new Doom game.”

Doom: The Dark Ages released fairly recently in May 2025, so, if the team is working on the next Doom, it is likely pretty early in development. It will be very interesting to keep an eye on official announcements from Xbox and id Software and learn more about how Xbox plays to leverage the studio in the coming years.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on what is next for id Software and Xbox as the reset continues to play out.

At this time, there is no new Doom project that has been officially confirmed.

Doom: The Dark Ages is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.