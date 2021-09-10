The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Reebok’s Puffer Slides to HAIM’s Barware

Hello! Happy Friday. Let’s take a brain break from the Big Picture Stuff and have a little carnival in our imaginations. Sometimes you just wanna feel excited about the now instead of horrified by the future or gripped by the weight of the past, and that’s what new stuff is for—and this week, there’s a lot of it! We’ve got a rotating cast of hot drops that debuted this week, including some really sick collabs (Rick Owens x Converse, Billabong x Wrangler), throwback 90s weirdo shoes, cool rugs and glassware, some bizarre art from Balenciaga (which, of course, we want), and fancy-looking but affordable new underwear for the ladies (or anyone, really). Read on to see our top picks for the new-new.

Reebok’s throwback puffer slides

Originally released in 1995, Reebok’s Beatnik shoes are described as “sleeping bags for your feet.” Perfect for camping in the desert, the forest, or your living room, these ultra-comfy slides combining a quilted upper with a chunky sole are still way better looking than Crocs (sorry, Croc-ophiles).

Ray-Ban’s collab with Ferrari

The iconic sunglasses brand has teamed up with the racing division of Ferrari to release a collection of retro frames with slick aesthetics and neat detailing—check out the tiny Ferrari logo on the temples. We’re drooling over these aviators, which would look perfect on our faces as we cruise around town in a Spider convertible. We will keep dreamin’, thanks.

Who needs a CD case when you have this blanket?

Multidisciplinary artist Sean Brown makes all kinds of interesting decor for your house, from rugs modeled after Outkast and Lil Kim CDs to a throw blanket emblazoned with a holographic car. We’re particularly tickled by this blanket that pays homage to all the greatest hits from your teenage CD case, from Stankonia to Daft Punk—and you can now grab it over at SSENSE.

Rocker girl drinkware

The band HAIM (The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero once wrote for VICE: “I WOULD ONLY LISTEN TO HAIM WHILE DOING COCAINE IN THE BACK TO THE FUTURE CAR AND HOLDING HANDS WITH A GIRL DRESSED LIKE A HOMELESS CYNDI LAUPER,” which we think is a compliment?) has curated a collection of their favorite homewares for Etsy, and honestly there’s some swag in there we would love to have, including these Murano glasses that we might have to buy a bar cart just to display. (OK, so they didn’t exactly drop this week, but they came to our attention thanks to the sisters HAIM.)

The perfect fleece for fall camping

Huckberry, one of our fave purveyors of medium-outdoorsy, urban-hot-dude clothes and gear, has collaborated with Howler Bros for a new line that includes this zip-up fleece in an exclusive chocolaty brown colorway. Great for waking up in a tent, equally great for walking from your apartment down to the local coffee shop for an Americano.

A throwback pipe to your days under the high school bleachers

Miss smoking out of a can, but not losing brain cells as you inhale smoke through hot aluminum? Gatorbeug has dropped a cheeky nod to the days when proper smokeware was hard to come by, in the form of this ceramic can pipe that would make a fabulous objet on your mantle.

Juicy fruit-adorned underwear from Parade

Parade launched a fruit-themed collection this week called Fruit Salad, featuring a variety of new prints for their famously comfy cult-fave bras and undies. There’s all kinds of stuff—from cherry-embroidered bralettes to pastel gingham briefs—but we like this sexy set adorned with grapes, peaches, and other stuff you want to sink your teeth into (gently).

Rick Owens’ statement sneakers with Converse

Rick Owens is the goth fashion lord whose spooky wares we love to ogle, and his collab with Converse is no exception. These hefty-tongued high-tops pack a big punch, but look surprisingly wearable—one of those pairs that will get you the IYKYK nod from passersby who happen to be fellow sneakerheads.

Billabong and Wrangler’s surfy, stony collab collection

We love Billabong, and we love Wrangler—two heritage brands that truly have a point of view—both of which face out into a beautiful sunset in the West. We love to see their sensibilities overlap in their new collaboration, which has tons of goodies from sherpa-lined corduroy jackets and weed-leaf-adorned button ups to sharp ranch jackets and 70s-inspired caps.

Balenciaga making sneakers into art (literally)

So you want to start collecting real art, but NFTs seem sus, and you don’t know anything about, like, painters or whatever. What to do? Pick up one of these wild cubes that forever capture Balenciaga’s iconically extra shoes in the form of laser-cut, three-dimensional glass. It’s so wrong, it’s definitely right.

See you next week for more white-hot drops.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

