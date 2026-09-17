New Dungeons and Dragons Adventure Expansion Includes 14 Magical Items and New High Level Creatures

Dungeons and Dragons just released a brand-new adventure expansion that gives DMs the resources to run a high-level campaign full of challenging fights and powerful rewards.

Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall is Available Now

Although a lot of the attention of this week’s Dungeons and Dragons releases focus on the Arcana Unleashed gameplay expansion and the new subclasses it brings to the table, there’s also an exciting new adventure expansion available for dungeon masters who are looking for inspiration for a new campaign.

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“As new recruits to Operation Deadfall, you are tasked with multiple missions to defeat Szass Tam – whether you choose the quiet approach or throw yourself into the fray, spells blazing — the choice is yours.”

The Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall adventure expansion is a brand-new adventure designed to take characters from level 11-20. The adventure is a magical spy thriller that sends players to the nation of Thay.

“Deep in the Forgotten Realms, the nation of Thay — notorious for its tyrannical, red-robed wizards — casts an ominous shadow on your table. Secrets are passed in the dark; a looming threat of unimagined power seeks to crumble societies, and one name is at the center of it all—Szass Tam.”

Players who join a Deadfall campaign will have a chance to face off against some brand-new high-CR enemies and, if they manage to survive what the adventure has to throw at them, potentially walk away with up to 14 new magical items.

“Every creature in the bestiary is designed to be a challenge even for high-level adventurers, with your most daunting task awaiting — the lich Szass Tam himself.”

The full contents of the book include:

A complete level 11–20 adventure

Thay Gazetteer (24 pages) – a DM’s guide to Thay’s provinces, Zulkirs, Red Wizard politics, society, and intrigue

14 magical items

6 high-CR creatures, including stat block for Szass Tam, and advice on how to play him

5 chapters detailing the adventure with 20+ dedicated maps

Advice on how to run a magical spy thriller and adventures in Thay

We won’t go into spoiler territory here about the details of each magic item or where they are found in the adventure, but players can look forward to some very powerful Wondrous Items, weapons, armor, and more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and other TTRPG news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.