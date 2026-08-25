New Dungeons and Dragons Field Guide Adds Three Subclasses and Floral Dragonborn Species

The latest Dungeons and Dragons partnered content drop on D&D Beyond is available to purchase now and it includes a ton of new character creation options for players and new tools for DMs to create and run a floral dragon-filled adventure.

Hit Point Press Reveals The Field Guide to Floral Dragons

The Field Guide to Floral Dragons is available now on D&D Beyond and brings a ton of new content to the TTRPG for gamers who want to infuse some unique floral magic into their next adventure.

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“The Field Guide to Floral Dragons blends the fascinating world of flowers with the fantastic world of dragons. Add a dash of magic, and the result is this fabulously floral draconomicon. Featuring Kin Wald’s gorgeous illustrations, this book contains everything you need to spark imagination and create floral dragon-filled stories and adventures.”

The supplemental material would be a good match for play groups who are fans of How to Train Your Dragon, Dragonology, and Lady Cottington’s Pressed Fairy Book.

Although there are a ton of new materials included, the biggest highlight of the new collection for most players will likely be the new Floral Dragon subclass options that it opens up. Here is a list of the new character options:

Balance beauty and ferocity as a Circle of Flowers Druid

investigate and protect the natural world as a Field Researcher Ranger

enter into a pact with a fungal entity as a Fungus Warlock!

Additionally, the rest of the key features of the materials include:

Floral Dragon Bestiary – Discover and grow with over 20 unique species of floral dragons, along with pollinators like the vespon bee, pests, and fungal corrupted dragons.

– Discover and grow with over 20 unique species of floral dragons, along with pollinators like the vespon bee, pests, and fungal corrupted dragons. Become a Floral Dragonborn – Blending the beauty of flowers and the ferocity of dragons, floral dragonborns take after the mysterious and majestic floral dragons.

– Blending the beauty of flowers and the ferocity of dragons, floral dragonborns take after the mysterious and majestic floral dragons. Pests and Pollinators – Explore the environment of the floral dragons with the hungry florivore and charming vespon dragon bees.

– Explore the environment of the floral dragons with the hungry florivore and charming vespon dragon bees. Mushroom Dragon Corruption – Uncover the dark history of the ferocious Mushroom Dragon and seek a cure for its spreading corruption.

– Uncover the dark history of the ferocious Mushroom Dragon and seek a cure for its spreading corruption. Draconic Curios – 12 new magical items that embody the essence of the floral dragons

The Field Guide to Floral Dragons is available now for $29.99. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.