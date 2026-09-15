New Dungeons and Dragons Sourcebook With 8 Subclasses and 10 Backgrounds Is Available Now

The Season of Magic has arrived and Dungeons and Dragons players can now officially find the latest arcane-themed sourcebook on shelves.

Dungeons and Dragons: Arcana Unleashed is Available Now

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

After months of waiting, the next major Dungeons and Dragons release has officially arrived on September 15. TTRPG fans can now purchase Arcana Unleashed and begin exploring a ton of new content for players and dungeon masters.

Videos by VICE

The biggest highlight of the new book for most players will be the new subclasses that it brings to the table. The magic-themed book gives a ton of live to Wizards four four new or updated subclass options, but the Cleric, Monk, Warlock, and Fighter get some cool new arcane options as well.

Arcana Unleashed retails for $49.99 and is available now. Here is a full breakdown of the biggest highlights in the new sourcebook:

Eight Subclasses Steeped in the Arcane Arcana Unleashed adds 8 subclasses for spellcasters and martials alike. Draw power from a dying god as a Vestige Patron Warlock, lace every blow with magic as a Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk, or weave spells into your shots as an Arcane Archer Fighter. Rounding out the roster are the Arcana Domain Cleric and four Wizard subclases that specialize in particular Schools of Magic—Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer, and Transmuter.

Nine Factions and a Society Run on Magic Arcana Unleashed introduces 9 arcane factions, each with its own leadership, renown rewards, bastion facilities, member benefits, and rivalries. Chart the multiverse with the Conjuration-focused Horizon Weavers, trade in secrets with the Enchantment-focused Bejeweled Conclave, dissect death alongside the Necromancy-focused Covenant of the Grave, or steal dangerous knowledge with the shadowy Ninth Quill. The book also adds 10 backgrounds, most of which are tied to a faction, so you can shape your character’s story by embroiling them in the rivalries and alliances of arcane politics.

Evolving Magic Items and 45+ Arcane Treasures With over 45 magic items included in the vaults of this tome, your campaign will be brimming with rare and legendary arcane treasure, including new evolving magic items. These powerful relics grow in step with their wielder, unlocking new powers as their bond deepens.

A Bestiary of Living Magic Featuring 19 magical creatures, from mysterious allies to lethal foes, your campaign will never be lacking for magical friends and foes. Face Archmages specializing in every school of magic, spell-warped Darkenbeasts, Living Spells, and the immortal CR17 mage Venger.

Expand Your Spellbook With 33 Spells and 20+ Feats Every arcane hero needs new tricks. Arcana Unleashed teaches you how to tap into the Weave with 33 new and revised spells—more than half of which are level 5 or above. Will you silence your foes with the dreadful Wail of the Banshee, harden your body into living metal with Iron Body, or capture souls within a Spirit Lantern? You can also customize your character with more than 20 feats spanning the Origin, Fighting Style, General, and Epic Boon categories. Together, they let you harness magic for a spellslinging warrior, deepen your connection to your magical familiar, or chase pure arcane firepower.



Although players will want to focus on the subclasses, backgrounds, and new spells, there is also a ton of new content for DMs to dig into. The expanded bestiary and collection of magic items provide a ton of inspiration for expanding a magic-themed campaign.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons: Arcana Unleashed is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.