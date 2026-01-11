New Fortnite Leak Points to Upcoming Magik and Luna Snow Marvel Rivals Collab

According to a Fortnite leaker, two of Marvel Rivals’ most popular characters are going to be receiving Fortnite skins very soon.

Magik and Luna Snow Fortnite Skins

FORTNITE X MARVEL RIVALS WAVE 2 SOON



– Luna Snow

– Magik



(via me & @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/mGmtHt3vLC — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) January 9, 2026

According to the latest leaks, it sounds like Marvel Rivals and Fortnite may be teaming up once again for another super collab. The new leak comes from a handful of sources that are usually reliable. Both FNBRintel and ShiinaBR are suggesting that Luna Snow and Magik will take the spotlight in this second collab with the Marvel hero shooter.

Luna Snow and Magik were both launch characters for Marvel Rivals and have remained popular and relevant to the competitive scene. It does seem a little surprising that a collab would focus on these characters, rather than any of the newer heroes that arrived in Season 5 or that are coming soon in Season 6 of Marvel Rivals, but there could be a reason for that.

Both Magik and Luna Snow have particularly unique Rivals aesthetics that set them apart from their usual comic book style. If a new collab tried to tie-in to Season 5 or 6 and brought a new Deadpool or Rogue skin to Fortnite, it might not feel as unique or exciting as bringing characters who haven’t debuted in Fortnite yet.

Given Luna Snow’s pop star status in the game and comics lore, there seems to be some potential for Fortnite Festival crossover appeal. It will be interesting to see if her bundle includes a Jam Track.

As for Magik, her iconic Soulsword seems like a perfect pick for a Pickaxe style. Although her frequent companion Lockheed isn’t as prominent in Marvel Rivals, the dragon could still be a cool option for Back Bling or for a Sidekick.

The earlier Marvel Rivals collab offered players a chance to unlock the Doom 2099 skin back in December 2024 at the peak of the hero shooter’s early popularity.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

At this time, the leakers did not provide any specific details about when the Luna Snow and Magik skins would arrive or how much they would cost. There is also no information about whether these characters will also have LEGO styles at launch.

Fortnite’s big South Park collab just kicked off last week, so the skins related to that event are currently dominating the Item Shop. This weekend did see the Arcane sisters and Master Chief exit the shop, but so far they have not been replaced with any new and exciting additions.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. At this time, there is no official confirmation or release window for the Magik and Luna Snow skins.