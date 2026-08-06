7 New Fortnite Sprites Added in August 6 Update – Locations & Release Time

Seven new Fortnite Sprites have been added in the August 6 update, including the much-anticipated Gem variants. Here is the Fortnite Gem Sprites release time, their powers, and where you can find every new Sprite added to the battle royale.

All 7 New Fortnite Sprites Added on August 6

Screenshot: Epic Games

Seven new Fortnite Sprites were added to the game on August 6 as part of the weekly New Sprite Day update. With finally making their debut today, that brings the total number of Fortnite Sprites to 117 in Chapter 7 Season 3.

Videos by VICE

The Gem Llama Sprite and Ironmouse Sprite were both technically released early, which means players will only need to hunt down the eight remaining Gem variants to complete their collection. When equipped, the new Fortnite Gem Sprites give players 30% less fall damage.

For your convenience, here is the complete list of the eight Fortnite Sprites added in today’s update and where you can find them:

Complete List of Fortnite Gem Sprites Added on August 8

Sprite Location Gem Water Sprite Rivers and beaches Gem Earth Sprite Forests Gem Demon Sprite Sprite Chests Gem Duck Sprite Mogul Vault Gem Aura Sprite Mountainous areas Gem Zero Point Sprite Sprite Chests and Relic Chests Gem Grim Sprite Sprite Chests

Gem Demon, Gem Zero Point, and Gem Grim may be the most difficult variants to obtain because they are rare drops from Sprite Chests. Gem Duck also has a unique location, as it can usually be found inside the Mogul Vault.

How many gem sprites are in fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are only a total of eight Gem Sprites in Fortnite. For reasons currently unknown, Epic Games has decided to scrap the Gem Punk sprite at the last second. It’s unclear if it will eventually be brought back.

However, the in-game menu no longer has a countdown clock for when new sprites will be added. So many insiders believe the final Fortnite Sprites total will stay at 117, and Gem Punk will was cut content from the game.

Here is a list of every Fortnite Gem Sprite:

Gem Water Sprite

Gem Earth Sprite

Gem Demon Sprite

Gem Aura Sprite

Gem Duck Sprite

Gem Llama Sprite

Gem Zero Point Sprite

Gem Grim Sprite

Are the Gem Sprites Out in Fortnite?

Gem Sprites will start appearing in Fortnite on August 6 at 6 AM PT, or 9 AM ET. However, keep in mind that Thursday will also feature every other Fortnite Sprite and variant. As a result, finding Gem Sprites may be difficult and require you to play multiple matches throughout the day.

Here is an easy-to-read table showing when the new Gem Sprites come out in every major region:

Fortnite Gem Sprite Release Time In Every Region

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 6 6:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) August 6 7:00 AM Central Time (CT) August 6 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) August 6 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 6 10:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) August 6 2:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) August 6 3:00 PM Turkey (TRT) August 6 4:00 PM UAE (GST) August 6 5:00 PM China (CST) August 6 9:00 PM Japan (JST) August 6 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 6 10:00 PM Australia East Coast (AEST) August 6 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 7 1:00 AM

Players looking specifically for the new variants can also participate in Fortnite Gem Hours on Saturday, August 8. The weekend Power Hours will feature boosted Gem Sprite spawn rates, making this the best opportunity to complete your collection.