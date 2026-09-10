14 New Fortnite Sprites Added in September 10 Update – Complete List

A total of 14 new Fortnite Sprites have just been added to the battle royale in the September 10 update. From Loot Hacker Sonic to Loot Hacker Klombo, here is a complete list of every new Sprite variant that is now available after today’s Fortnite update.

All New Fortnite Sprites Added on September 10

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite players can collect 14 new Loot Hacker Sprites beginning today, September 10. The new Sprite variants were actually added to the game’s files in the v42.10 update , but Epic Games is finally unlocking them today.

Videos by VICE

Although it should be noted, the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite was technically already released on September 3. However, today is the full release of the remaining Loot Hacker Sprite variant, and includes new versions of Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Klombo, and many more.

For your convenience, here is a full list of all of the new Fortnite Sprites that were added in the September 10 update:

Complete September 10 Sprite List

Screenshot: Epic Games

These are all 14 Loot Hacker Sprites becoming available today:

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Bush Sprite

Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite

Loot Hacker Tails Sprite

Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite

Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite

Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite

Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite

Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite

Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

Today’s additions bring the complete Loot Hacker collection to 15 Sprites when counting the Crown variant that was released last week.

What Time Are the New Fortnite Sprites Available?

Screenshot: Epic Games

All 14 Sprites will go live in Fortnite at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on September 10. Players should begin seeing the new Loot Hacker variants spawn in matches after the daily Sprite reset has been completed at 6 AM.

Here are the exact release times when the new Loot Hacker Sprites will start appearing in every region:

September 10 Fortnite Sprite Reset Times

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 10 6:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) September 10 7:00 AM Central Time (CT) September 10 8:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) September 10 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) September 10 10:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 10 2:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) September 10 3:00 PM Turkey (TRT) September 10 4:00 PM UAE (GST) September 10 5:00 PM India (IST) September 10 6:30 PM China (CST) September 10 9:00 PM Japan (JST) September 10 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 10 10:00 PM Australia East Coast (AEST) September 10 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 11 1:00 AM

Fortnite Loot Hacker Sprite Powers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Loot Hacker Sprites increase the chance of items spawning from your Loot Hacks. According to dataminers, a new Loot Hack option will also be added in today’s update that increases your chances of finding the Loot Hacker Sprites.

Each upgrade will cost Sprite Dust and can be increased to a maximum of six levels. The higher the level, the greater your chances of finding a Loot Hacker Sprite. Although it’s unclear if this feature will be added today or not.