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14 New Fortnite Sprites Added in September 10 Update – Complete List

Fortnite added 14 new Loot Hacker Sprites in today’s September 10 update. See the complete list and when they become available.

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A total of 14 new Fortnite Sprites have just been added to the battle royale in the September 10 update. From Loot Hacker Sonic to Loot Hacker Klombo, here is a complete list of every new Sprite variant that is now available after today’s Fortnite update.

All New Fortnite Sprites Added on September 10

All Loot Hacker Sprites Complete List
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite players can collect 14 new Loot Hacker Sprites beginning today, September 10. The new Sprite variants were actually added to the game’s files in the v42.10 update last week, but Epic Games is finally unlocking them today.

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Although it should be noted, the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite was technically already released on September 3. However, today is the full release of the remaining Loot Hacker Sprite variant, and includes new versions of Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Klombo, and many more.

For your convenience, here is a full list of all of the new Fortnite Sprites that were added in the September 10 update:

Complete September 10 Sprite List

Fortnite Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

These are all 14 Loot Hacker Sprites becoming available today:

  • Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Bush Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Tails Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite
  • Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite
  • Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
  • Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

Today’s additions bring the complete Loot Hacker collection to 15 Sprites when counting the Crown variant that was released last week.

What Time Are the New Fortnite Sprites Available?

14 New Fortnite Sprites Are Coming in September 10 Update
Screenshot: Epic Games

All 14 Sprites will go live in Fortnite at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on September 10. Players should begin seeing the new Loot Hacker variants spawn in matches after the daily Sprite reset has been completed at 6 AM.

Here are the exact release times when the new Loot Hacker Sprites will start appearing in every region:

September 10 Fortnite Sprite Reset Times

RegionDateTime
Pacific Time (PT)September 106:00 AM
Mountain Time (MT)September 107:00 AM
Central Time (CT)September 108:00 AM
Eastern Time (ET)September 109:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)September 1010:00 AM
United Kingdom (BST)September 102:00 PM
Central Europe (CEST)September 103:00 PM
Turkey (TRT)September 104:00 PM
UAE (GST)September 105:00 PM
India (IST)September 106:30 PM
China (CST)September 109:00 PM
Japan (JST)September 1010:00 PM
South Korea (KST)September 1010:00 PM
Australia East Coast (AEST)September 1011:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)September 111:00 AM

Fortnite Loot Hacker Sprite Powers Explained

Fortnite Loot Hacker Crown Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Loot Hacker Sprites increase the chance of items spawning from your Loot Hacks. According to dataminers, a new Loot Hack option will also be added in today’s update that increases your chances of finding the Loot Hacker Sprites.

Each upgrade will cost Sprite Dust and can be increased to a maximum of six levels. The higher the level, the greater your chances of finding a Loot Hacker Sprite. Although it’s unclear if this feature will be added today or not.

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