3 New Fortnite Sprites Are Coming on September 3 – Design-A-Sprite Variants Revealed

Epic Games has revealed that three new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the battle royale on September 3. Two of the new variants are from Chapter 7 Season 3’s Design-A-Sprite contest, and includes the X-Ray Sprite and Onigiri Sprite. Here is every new Fortnite Sprite releasing this week, and when they will be available in the game.

When Are New Fortnite Sprites Coming Out On September 3?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic has confirmed that three new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the game on Thursday, September 3 as apart of the major v41.10 update patch. The new Fortnite Sprites will be available starting at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET after the daily Sprite Reset in the game.

Videos by VICE

Two of the new Fortnite Sprites are contest winners from the Chapter 7 Season 3 Design-A-Sprite community event. The variants making their debut on September 3 include the X-Ray Sprite by Avila215 and the Onigiri Sprite by Enorull. Finally, there is a third “Knight Sprite”, although we don’t currently know it’s name or what its power is.

For your convenience, here is an easy-to-read time table that shows you when the three new sprites will be available in the game.

New v41.10 Fortnite Sprites Release Times by Region

Region Release Date Release Time PT (West Coast US) September 3 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) September 3 9:00 AM UK (BST) September 3 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 3 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 3 10:00 AM Japan (JST) September 3 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) September 3 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 3 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 4 1:00 AM

All New Fortnite Sprites Being Added on September 3

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we mentioned above, there will be three new Fortnite Sprites coming to the game on September 3. Two of them are the design-a-sprite contest winners, and one of them is a brand new Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite that looks to be Knight-themed.

While Epic could have changed their design description in the final version, here is what we know so far about the three new Fortnite Sprites and their potential powers:

Sprite Power X-Ray Sprite Reveals players through walls and objects for a short time. Onigiri Sprite Gives a little extra health when consuming health items. Knight Sprite??? TBA

Interestingly, Epic also confirmed that they replaced Enorull’s Bullet Sprite with his Onigiri design instead. So if you are wondering what happened to the Bullet-themed character, it’s reportedly no longer coming in Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite Sprite Events for August 31-September 5

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games also revealed all of the Fortnite Sprite events for the week of August 31 through September 5. Kicking off the week is today’s Fortnite Cheat Code Monday (also known as Mastery Monday). For the next 24-hours, players can earn double Sprite XP and Sprite Dust.

Here is a full list of all Sprite events happening this week:

Monday, August 31: Cheat Code Monday (Mastery Monday featuring Double Sprite XP, and Sprite Dust)

Cheat Code Monday (Mastery Monday featuring Double Sprite XP, and Sprite Dust) Thursday, September 3: Update Day (v41.10 patch adds 3 New Fortnite Sprites, New Overrides, and a Weapon Loot Pool refresh)

Update Day (v41.10 patch adds 3 New Fortnite Sprites, New Overrides, and a Weapon Loot Pool refresh) Saturday, September 5: Cheat Master Sprite Power Hours

It’s unclear whether the Power Hour event happening on September 5 will specifically feature boosted rates for Cheat Master Sprites or not. At the time of writing, Epic Games has not released more details on the event, although the promotional image shows a Cheat Master Klombo.

It’s also unknown whether the new Design-A-Sprite Fortnite Sprites will have special variants. They could just be one-off Mythic Sprites, similar to John Wick and Ironmouse from Chapter 7 Season 3. However, we’ll update this guide when we get new information.