New Fortnite Sprites Coming in the October 15 Update – Full List

Epic Games has confirmed that the Honey Sprite and Obsession Sprite are coming to Fortnite on October 15. Here is the full list of new Sprites and expected variants arriving in the next Fortnitemares 2026 update.

How Many New Fortnite Sprites Are Coming on October 15?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Up to 12 new Fortnite Sprites are expected in the October 15 update, including variants of the new Honey Sprite and Obsession Sprite. The Honey Sprite is one of the winners of the Chapter 7 Season 3 community design-a-Sprite contest. It is also the last winning design from the Runners competition to be added to the game.

Videos by VICE

The Obsession Sprite, meanwhile, is a collab with Curry Barker’s breakout 2026 horror movie of the same name. It will let players use a “One Wish Willow” power, although we are still waiting for the full details on how it works.

So far, only the Honey Sprite has been confirmed to have all six variants. If the Obsession Sprite gets the same treatment, we will have 12 new Sprites to collect. However, if it only has its base form, the total will be seven.

All New Fortnite Sprites Coming on October 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here is the list of confirmed Honey Sprites and expected Obsession variants coming in the October 15 update:

Honey Sprite

Gold Honey Sprite

Cheat Master Honey Sprite

Loot Hacker Honey Sprite

Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite

Trick or Treat Honey Sprite

Obsession Sprite

Gold Obsession Sprite (unconfirmed)

(unconfirmed) Cheat Master Obsession Sprite (unconfirmed)

(unconfirmed) Loot Hacker Obsession Sprite (unconfirmed)

(unconfirmed) Bounty Hunter Obsession Sprite (unconfirmed)

(unconfirmed) Trick or Treat Obsession Sprite (unconfirmed)

We’ll update this list as soon as the Obsession Sprite’s variants are confirmed.

New Fortnite Sprite Powers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not fully explained how the new Sprite powers work. However, official previews and the Honey Sprite’s original community contest description give us an idea of what to expect:

Honey Sprite: Launches a swarm of bees at enemies when you take damage, according to the original contest concept.

Launches a swarm of bees at enemies when you take damage, according to the original contest concept. Obsession Sprite: Uses a “One Wish Willow” power, rumored to let you wish for a Sprite in the overworld.

The final abilities could differ from the original concept or rumored details, so we’ll update this section once the Sprites are live. If both new Sprites receive all six versions, the Chapter 7 Season 4 collection will reach 157 Sprites. Which, yeah, is a lot.

With Fortnite Override ending on October 31, these are likely to be the last Sprites added this season. That gives collectors a little over two weeks to hunt them down before the next season arrives.