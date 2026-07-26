3 New Fortnite Sprites Revealed for v41.30 Update

Epic Games has revealed 3 new Fortnite Sprites coming in the v41.30 update. The July 30 patch will add the Peely Sprite, Llama Sprite, and the rarest sprite in Fortnite, Quack Zero Point. Here is everything you need to know about the new sprites, including their possible variants, powers, release date, and what time they will become available in your region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that 3 new Fortnite Sprites will be added in the v41.30 update, which drops on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The new variants will make their debut alongside which goes live on the same day.

Videos by VICE

Here are the three new Fortnite Sprites being added to the game on July 30:

Llama Sprite (Will Have Variants)

(Will Have Variants) Peely Sprite (Will Have Variants)

(Will Have Variants) Quack Zero Point Sprite

According to dataminers, the Zero Point Sprite will reportedly be the only Sprite in the game with a Quack Variant. The Llama Sprite and Peely Sprite are also expected to have additional variants to collect, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, and Holofoil. However, these variants have not yet been confirmed.

Fortnite v41.30 Sprite Release Times by Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.30 update will go live at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET on July 30, assuming that server maintenance goes smoothly. However, Chapter 7 Season 3 has typically done New Sprite Day resets a little after the patch is live.

Based on previous New Sprite Day rollouts, the new Fortnite Sprites will likely go live at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. We’ve created an easy-to-read table so you know when the Llama Sprite, Peely Sprite, and Quack Zero Point Sprite will be available in your region:

New Fortnite v41.30 Sprites Release Times

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 30 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 30 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 30 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 30 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 30 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 30 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 30 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 30 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 31 1:00 AM

What Powers Will the New Fortnite Sprites Have?

At the time of writing, we don’t know what powers the Llama Sprite or Peely Sprite will give players. We don’t even know their rarity yet, although some speculate that they might be Mythic. The Quack Zero Point Sprite will, of course, spawn a Shield Bubble Jr. when you use a healing item on yourself.

However, we don’t know what the Quack Variant will add to the already rare Sprite. Interestingly, the game already has a “Quack Snack” item, which automatically levels up your Sprites. Perhaps the Quack Zero Point Sprite will level up the items you find in chests? That is pure speculation, though.

Quack Zero Point Could Become the Rarest Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, the Quack Zero Point Sprite is likely to become the rarest Sprite in Fortnite. That honor currently belongs to the Galaxy Zero Point Sprite, which has an incredibly low drop rate. However, dataminers claim that Zero Point will be the only Sprite in the entire game with a Quack Variant, potentially making it even more difficult to find.

Its value could climb even higher if the Quack Variant comes with a powerful ability. Regardless, the Quack Zero Point Sprite is expected to become available alongside the Llama and Peely Sprites on July 30. Good luck finding one, though – it could have one of the lowest drop rates in the entire game!