20 New Fortnite Sprites Added in July 30 Update – Full List and How to Get Them

20 new Fortnite Sprites have been added in the July 30 update. From rare variants to the Ironmouse and John Wick Sprites, here is every new Fortnite Sprite added in the final Chapter 7 Season 3 update and how to get them.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.30 update is now live, and over 20 new Sprites have been added to the game. If you’re doing the math, yes, that brings the total number of Fortnite Sprites to 111 that players can collect!

Videos by VICE

The July 30 patch included the leaked John Wick Sprite and recently teased Ironmouse Sprite. However, Epic Games has also added rare Quack, Gem, and missing Holofoil Sprite variants to the battle royale as well.

For your convenience, here is the complete list of new Fortnite Sprites added on July 30 and how to get them:

Fortnite Sprite How to Get John Wick Sprite Found rarely in Relic Chests Ironmouse Sprite Found in Relic Chests Gem Grim Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Holofoil Grim Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Holofoil Zero Point Sprite Found rarely in Relic Chests Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests Gummy Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests Galaxy Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests Gem Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests Gold Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests Peely Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Gummy Peely Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Galaxy Peely Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Gold Peely Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Holofoil Peely Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Quack Water Sprite Spotted near rivers and beaches / Level 35 Mastery Reward Quack Earth Sprite Found wandering around forests and wooded regions / Level 40 Mastery Reward Quack Fire Sprite Found near urban areas / Level 45 Mastery Reward Cube Zero Point Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Quack Zero Point Sprite Earned as a Level 55 Mastery reward

All New Fortnite Sprite Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

While 20 Fortnite Sprites were added in the July 30 update, many are variants of existing characters. As a result, the v41.30 update technically only added five new Fortnite Sprite powers that players can use in the battle royale.

Here is the complete list of new Fortnite Sprite powers and what they do:

John Wick Sprite: Knocking players reveals others nearby. Mark duration increases with each Level Up: 3 seconds → 3.5 seconds → 4 seconds → 4.5 seconds → 5 seconds.

Knocking players reveals others nearby. Mark duration increases with each Level Up: 3 seconds → 3.5 seconds → 4 seconds → 4.5 seconds → 5 seconds. Ironmouse Sprite: Regenerate health over time when low. While regenerating, gain Cloak and low gravity! Health regenerated increases with each Level Up: 60 Health → 70 Health → 80 Health → 90 Health → 100 Health.

Regenerate health over time when low. While regenerating, gain Cloak and low gravity! Health regenerated increases with each Level Up: 60 Health → 70 Health → 80 Health → 90 Health → 100 Health. Llama Sprite: Opening ammo boxes has a chance to grant a weapon upgrade. The chance increases with each Level Up: 5% → 10% → 15% → 17% → 20%.

Opening ammo boxes has a chance to grant a weapon upgrade. The chance increases with each Level Up: 5% → 10% → 15% → 17% → 20%. Peely Sprite: Emits a ping for players with rare Sprites nearby but marks you on the map. Ping radius increases with each Level Up: 40m → 50m → 60m → 70m → 80m.

Emits a ping for players with rare Sprites nearby but marks you on the map. Ping radius increases with each Level Up: 40m → 50m → 60m → 70m → 80m. Quack Sprite variants: Whenever the Sprite earns XP, all other Sprites in your inventory receive 50% of that XP.

How to Get the Quack Zero Point Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Incredibly, we can confirm that the rare Quack Zero Point Sprite is being given to players for free. Instead of having to find the ultra-rare Sprite, you can earn it as a reward by Mastering Sprites.

To get the Quack Zero Point Sprite in Fortnite, you just need to Master 55 Sprites. You can then claim it as a Level 55 Mastery reward through the Sprites menu. Yes, you read that right!

More Fortnite Sprites Could Be Released Later

Although all 20 Sprites were added to the game’s files in the July 30 update, that doesn’t necessarily mean every one will be available immediately. Epic Games could release some of them through future events or stagger their arrival throughout the remainder of the season.

For example, we aren’t sure if the Cube Zero Point Sprite or Gem Zero Point Sprite are technically unlockable yet, but they are now in the Sprites menu. Although at the time of writing, it does appear that all 20 sprites are in fact collectable.

For now, players can start searching Relic Chests and exploring the map for the newly added Sprites. However, Mastering 55 Sprites should be the priority for anyone hoping to add the incredibly rare Quack Zero Point Sprite to their collection.