All 7 New Fortnite Sprites in the November 15 Captain’s Day Update

Epic Games has added seven new Fortnite Sprites in the November 15 Captain’s Day update. Players can now find the Squiplash and Mini Miku Sprites in Battle Royale. The update also unlocked Zee, this season’s rare Zero Point Sprite, which now has a chance of appearing on the map.

All 7 New Fortnite Sprites You Can Find Starting November 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of seven new Fortnite Sprites are now available to find following the November 15 Captain’s Day update. While most of these Sprites were added to the game’s files in the November 12 patch, they only became available to collect today.

Videos by VICE

The new Fortnite Sprites include the Hatsune Miku-inspired Mini Miku Sprite and the Squiplash Sprite. The Captain’s Day update also added a secret rare Sprite called Zee, a new version of the incredibly rare Zero Point Sprite from Chapter 7 Season 3.

To make them easier to track, here’s the full list of new Sprites you can find starting November 15:

Screenshot: Epic Games

New Fortnite Sprites – Complete List

Mini Miku Sprite

Fortune Mini Miku Sprite

Cursed Mini Miku Sprite

Squiplash Sprite

Fortune Squiplash Sprite

Cursed Squiplash Sprite

Zee Sprite

Note: Zee is a secret rare Sprite, just like the Sweet Dream Sprite. You’ll likely need to use a Lucky Locator to find it or trade for it. Zee only appears in the menu after you obtain it.

New Fortnite Sprite Powers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Three of the new Fortnite Sprites added in the November 15 Captain’s Day update bring new powers to the battle royale. For example, the Mini Miku Sprite grants a Friendship Bubble when you emote with another player.

Here are all three Sprite powers and what they do:

Fortnite Sprite Rarity Power Mini Miku Sprite Mythic Grants a Friendship Bubble when you emote with another player. Squiplash Sprite Epic Deploys a Healing Smoke Bomb when your health is low. Zee Sprite (Zero Point) Mythic Grants regenerating Zero Point dash charges.

What Time Do the New Fortnite Sprites Go Live?

The new Fortnite Sprites go live at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on November 15 with the Captain’s Day update. The countdown in Fortnite’s in-game Treasure menu shows when Hatsune Miku arrives as the new Captain.

Gold Mini Miku and Squiplash Sprites Arrive November 22

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, the Mini Miku and Squiplash Sprites also have Gold variants that will be released on November 22, 2026. According to Epic Games, the Gold versions of these collectibles will unlock once Oscar joins Battle Royale in the next Captain’s Day update.